Browns bringing back ex-Titans QB Josh Dobbs on one-year deal

Published: Mar 20, 2023 at 07:44 PM
In his first two NFL career starts last season, quarterback Josh Dobbs showed poise and the ability to give his team a shot in a pinch.

Now, the Cleveland Browns are giving him another shot after he was with club at the start of last year.

Dobbs is signing a one-year deal with the Browns to be Deshaun Watson's backup, his agent Mike McCartney announced Monday. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported the deal is worth $2 million fully guaranteed.

Dobbs was a fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft, but it wasn't until last season with the Tennessee Titans that he made his first start.

With Ryan Tannehill injured, Dobbs was thrust into the starting lineup over then-rookie Malik Willis. Though the Titans lost in each of Dobbs' two starts – to the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars – he made a good accounting of himself. He threw for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Though not eye-popping numbers, Dobbs performance did pump some life into a Titans offense that had been woefully stagnant.

While Dobbs has only played for the Steelers and Titans, this will be the second time he's been signed by the Browns. He was picked up by the team last April, but waived in November when Watson returned to the club after a suspension.

With Jacoby Brissett, who filled in splendidly for Watson last season, having joined the Washington Commanders, the Browns have a need in the QB room and they're hoping Dobbs, who joins Watson and Kellen Mond on the roster, will fill it.

