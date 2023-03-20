Browns bringing back ex-Titans QB Josh Dobbs on one-year deal

Dobbs was a fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft, but it wasn't until last season with the Tennessee Titans that he made his first start.

With Ryan Tannehill injured, Dobbs was thrust into the starting lineup over then-rookie Malik Willis. Though the Titans lost in each of Dobbs' two starts – to the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars – he made a good accounting of himself. He threw for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Though not eye-popping numbers, Dobbs performance did pump some life into a Titans offense that had been woefully stagnant.

While Dobbs has only played for the Steelers and Titans, this will be the second time he's been signed by the Browns. He was picked up by the team last April, but waived in November when Watson returned to the club after a suspension.