NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 16

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- OL Hjalte Froholdt is signing a two-year, $4.6 million deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The deal includes $2.11 million guaranteed and is worth up to $6.1 million, Pelissero added.
CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES
- TE Ian Thomas has agreed to reduce his base pay to $3 million in 2023 and $3.65 million in 2024, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- S Nick Scott is visiting Cincinnati on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
SIGNINGS
- OL Dan Feeney is signing with Miami on a one-year deal, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported.
SIGNINGS
- LB Mack Wilson is signing a one-year deal worth up to $2.2 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- WR Bisi Johnson is visiting the Patriots on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- S Taylor Rapp is visiting New England on Thursday, per Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
- LB Elandon Roberts is signing a two-year deal, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
SIGNINGS
- DE Clelin Ferrell is signing a one-year, $2.5 million deal with $1.82 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
SIGNINGS
- RB Chase Edmonds is signing a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- OLB Anthony Nelson, the team announced
SIGNINGS
- C Tyler Larsen re-signed with Washington, the team announced.