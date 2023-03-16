Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 16

Published: Mar 16, 2023 at 10:54 AM
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

SIGNINGS

  • OL Hjalte Froholdt is signing a two-year, $4.6 million deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The deal includes $2.11 million guaranteed and is worth up to $6.1 million, Pelissero added.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES

  • TE Ian Thomas has agreed to reduce his base pay to $3 million in 2023 and $3.65 million in 2024, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

VISITS

  • S Nick Scott is visiting Cincinnati on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS

  • OL Dan Feeney is signing with Miami on a one-year deal, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SIGNINGS

  • LB Mack Wilson is signing a one-year deal worth up to $2.2 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.


VISITS

  • WR Bisi Johnson is visiting the Patriots on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • S Taylor Rapp is visiting New England on Thursday, per Rapoport.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

  • LB Elandon Roberts is signing a two-year deal, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

  • DE Clelin Ferrell is signing a one-year, $2.5 million deal with $1.82 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SIGNINGS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

  • C Tyler Larsen re-signed with Washington, the team announced.

