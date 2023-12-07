NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Lamar Jackson, who was not seen during the media portion of Thursday's practice, is dealing with an illness, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) remained limited for Thursday's practice.
- CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) limited
- S Vonn Bell (shoulder) limited
- S Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps) limited
INJURIES
- RB D'Onta Foreman (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) was added to the injury report and DNP on Thursday.
- OL Larry Borom (illness) full
- DE Yannick Ngakoue (knee) limited
- LB Noah Sewell (knee) full
- DB Tyrique Stevenson (ankle) full
INJURIES
- RB Aaron Jones, who is recovering from an MCL injury, returned to practice Thursday and participated in a limited capacity, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- DE Kerry Hyder Jr. signed to practice squad
SIGNINGS
- DE Derek Rivers (to practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) was seen practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain on Monday night against the Bengals.
- CB Christian Braswell designated to return from injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- OT Austin Jackson is signing a three-year, $36 million contract extension with a max value of $39 million and $20.7 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed Jackson's signing through the 2026 season.
INJURIES
- QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice estimation.
- T Evan Neal (ankle) DNP
- DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) limited
SIGNINGS
- OL Brett Toth signed to practice squad
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Ross Pierschbacher (from practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- RB Najee Harris (knee) is expected to play Thursday against the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Harris is listed as questionable and did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday.
RETIREMENTS
- K Robbie Gould announced his retirement after 18 NFL seasons with the Bears, Giants and 49ers. Gould was a one-time All-Pro and finished his career with a field-goal percentage of 86.5.