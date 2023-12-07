News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 7

Published: Dec 07, 2023 at 01:51 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 9-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Lamar Jackson, who was not seen during the media portion of Thursday's practice, is dealing with an illness, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-11-0

INJURIES

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 6-6-0

INJURIES

  • RB Aaron Jones, who is recovering from an MCL injury, returned to practice Thursday and participated in a limited capacity, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 7-5-0

SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 7-5-0

SIGNINGS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) was seen practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain on Monday night against the Bengals.
  • CB Christian Braswell designated to return from injured reserve.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 9-3-0

SIGNINGS

  • OT Austin Jackson is signing a three-year, $36 million contract extension with a max value of $39 million and $20.7 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed Jackson's signing through the 2026 season.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 4-8-0

INJURIES

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 10-2-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 7-5-0

SIGNINGS

  • RB Najee Harris (knee) is expected to play Thursday against the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Harris is listed as questionable and did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday.
NFL Shield TW

RETIREMENTS

  • K Robbie Gould announced his retirement after 18 NFL seasons with the Bears, Giants and 49ers. Gould was a one-time All-Pro and finished his career with a field-goal percentage of 86.5.

