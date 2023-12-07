Kicker Robbie Gould announces retirement after 18 NFL seasons

Gould began his career as an undrafted free agent signed by Chicago out of Penn State in 2005. He would spend the next 11 seasons in a Bears uniform, converting 85.4 percent of his 323 attempted field goals and 99 percent of his point-after attempts, earning a first-team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowl nod in only his second season in 2006. In that campaign, his Bears reached Super Bowl XLI, where they fell to Peyton Manning's Colts in Miami.

Gould would make three playoff appearances with the Bears (2005, 2006 and 2010), converting every single kicking attempt (6 for 6 on field goals, 19 for 19 on extra points). He'd move onto New York where he spent one season as the Giants' kicker (2016) for a squad that reached Wild Card Weekend before bowing out against the Green Bay Packers. At 34 years old, Gould had already been in the NFL for a dozen seasons, but wasn't done with professional football, moving west to San Francisco. He'd serve as a reliable kicker for the 49ers for the next six seasons, posting a field-goal percentage of 87.5 while converting 96.1 percent of point-after attempts.

He unceremoniously departed San Francisco following the 2022 season, noting he'd prefer to play somewhere closer to family in Chicago in the twilight of his career. That opportunity never arrived for Gould, who spent most of the 2023 season out of work before calling it a career.