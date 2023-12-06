2023 NFL season, Week 14: Four things to watch for in Patriots-Steelers on Prime Video

When the Patriots selected Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they thought they were finding a solution to life after Tom Brady.

The following year, the Steelers selected Kenny Pickett 20th overall as the franchise's Ben Roethlisberger replacement.

Neither has yet proven his worth. Neither is expected to play when the Patriots face the Steelers Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

Pickett has been ruled out following ankle surgery. The Steelers are 7-5, and every game feels existential at this point. They'll turn this game over to Mitch Trubisky, who led a touchdown drive in place of Pickett last week, but Pittsburgh's crushing home loss to Arizona -- one of the worst in the Mike Tomlin era -- has heightened the tension in Steeltown.

Speaking of tension, the Patriots' QB situation has turned downright ugly. Jones was benched last week against the Chargers, but his replacement, Bailey Zappe, didn't fare any better. The Patriots were shut out Sunday for the second time this season at home. Bill Belichick and his staff have been grasping at straws all season.

It's not clear who will start for New England, but Zappe is the assumption. Malik Cunningham, who has taken snaps at receiver and quarterback this season, was active last week but did not play. Jones might also be an option.

The Patriots are not in the same position as the Steelers -- they're gunning for better draft position, not the playoffs -- and can do whatever they want. Almost everything else they've tried offensively this season has not worked in the franchise's worst season in decades.

This might be a matchup of future Hall of Fame coaches, but these are two offenses that are in tough shape right now.

Here are four things to watch for when the Patriots visit the Steelers on Thursday night on Prime Video:

1) Mitch Trubisky should be able to keep the trains moving on time. If there's a team that can survive a QB injury now, it might be the Steelers. Trubisky has started five games for Pittsburgh, appeared in five more for them and started 57 NFL games (two in the postseason). He's not a franchise QB, but his teams have a winning record with him starting. Trubisky's athleticism is an underrated element of his game, as he once ran for 81 yards and a score against Belichick's Patriots in 2018. But the next time he faced them, with the Steelers last season, New England played more zone and also spied Trubisky, limiting his scrambling chances. They were happy to let him pick away underneath, too, taking away the deep part of the field. Trubisky was 5 of 12 for 74 yards and a pick when throwing the ball 10-plus yards downfield in that game. New play caller Mike Sullivan has been more aggressive than predecessor Matt Canada in terms of attacking downfield, but we'll have to see if he takes this approach from the outset on Thursday.