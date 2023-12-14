NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- LB Joe Bachie (oblique; questionable) is the only Bengals player with an injury designation for Saturday's game versus Minnesota.
SIGNINGS
- QB Joe Flacco has been signed to the active roster, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Flacco's agent. The team has since announced the news. Rapoport adds that the deal is worth up to $4.05 million, which he can earn based on wins, including $2 million with a Super Bowl win, per a source said.
INJURIES
- S Malik Hooker (ankle) will be limited at practice today, per HC Mike McCarthy.
INJURIES
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral; injured reserve) has been medically cleared and could be back at practice as soon as next week, HC Dan Campbell told reporters this morning. “He has healed extremely quickly," Campbell said, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. Gardner-Johnson suffered a torn pectoral in Week 2.
INJURIES
- RB Aaron Jones (knee) has returned to practice today.
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) is practicing today.
- LB Quay Walker (shoulder) has returned to practice.
- CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) is practicing today.
INJURIES
- QB C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and will not practice today, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Steelers, HC Shane Steichen announced.
- RT Braden Smith (knee) will also be out, per Steichen.
- CB JuJu Brents (quad) will play, per Steichen
SIGNINGS
- WR D.J. Montgomery has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) is not practicing today, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
INJURIES
- DL Nick Williams (shoulder) has been added to the injury report and is questionable to play in tonight's game versus Las Vegas.
SIGNINGS
- OLB Melvin Ingram has been signed to the practice squad, the team announced Thursday. Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowler and 11-year veteran, has produced 395 tackles , 57.0 sacks, three interceptions, 30 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries in 145 career games.
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Alama Uluave (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Bengals.
- WR Justin Jefferson (chest) is questionable to play Saturday.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Jaren Hall will back up Nick Mullens on Saturday and Josh Dobbs will serve as the emergency third-string QB, HC Kevin O’Connell announced.
INJURIES
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring) has been designated to return from injured reserve and will return to practice today, the team announced.
INJURIES
- QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) is officially out for this Saturday's game against Indianapolis.
- G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) is questionable.
- OLB T.J. Watt is no longer in the concussion protocol and carries no injury designation vs. the Colts.
- OLB Alex Highsmith remains in the concussion protocol and is questionable to play Saturday.