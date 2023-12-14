News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 14

Published: Dec 14, 2023 at 12:04 PM Updated: Dec 13, 2023 at 03:53 PM
Around the NFL Staff

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 7-6-0

INJURIES

  • LB Joe Bachie (oblique; questionable) is the only Bengals player with an injury designation for Saturday's game versus Minnesota. 
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 8-5-0

SIGNINGS

  • QB Joe Flacco has been signed to the active roster, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Flacco's agent. The team has since announced the news. Rapoport adds that the deal is worth up to $4.05 million, which he can earn based on wins, including $2 million with a Super Bowl win, per a source said.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 10-3-0

INJURIES

  • S Malik Hooker (ankle) will be limited at practice today, per HC Mike McCarthy.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 9-4-0

INJURIES

  • S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral; injured reserve) has been medically cleared and could be back at practice as soon as next week, HC Dan Campbell told reporters this morning. “He has healed extremely quickly," Campbell said, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. Gardner-Johnson suffered a torn pectoral in Week 2.


Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 6-7-0

INJURIES

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 7-6-0

INJURIES

  • QB C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and will not practice today, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 7-6-0

INJURIES

  • RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Steelers, HC Shane Steichen announced. 
  • RT Braden Smith (knee) will also be out, per Steichen.
  • CB JuJu Brents (quad) will play, per Steichen


SIGNINGS

  • WR D.J. Montgomery has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.


ROSTER CUTS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 8-5-0

INJURIES

  • RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) is not practicing today, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

  • DL Nick Williams (shoulder) has been added to the injury report and is questionable to play in tonight's game versus Las Vegas.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 9-4-0

SIGNINGS

  • OLB Melvin Ingram has been signed to the practice squad, the team announced Thursday. Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowler and 11-year veteran, has produced 395 tackles , 57.0 sacks, three interceptions, 30 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries in 145 career games. 


ROSTER CUTS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 7-6-0

INJURIES


OTHER NEWS

New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

  • TE Darren Waller (hamstring) has been designated to return from injured reserve and will return to practice today, the team announced. 
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 7-6-0

INJURIES

  • QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) is officially out for this Saturday's game against Indianapolis. 
  • G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) is questionable. 
  • OLB T.J. Watt is no longer in the concussion protocol and carries no injury designation vs. the Colts. 
  • OLB Alex Highsmith remains in the concussion protocol and is questionable to play Saturday.

