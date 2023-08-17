Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 17

Published: Aug 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM Updated: Aug 17, 2023 at 01:03 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

TRYOUTS

  • CB Ronald Darby visiting Baltimore on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

PRESEASON

  • QB Josh Allen and the starters will play "about a quarter and a half" in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.


INJURIES

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

PRESEASON

  • RB Javonte Williams is expected to play 10-12 snaps on Saturday against the 49ers, head coach Sean Payton told reporters. Other starters are expected to play 20-24 snaps, per Payton.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

INJURIES

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

INJURIES

  • OT David Bakhtiari, who's been limited for maintenance reasons, will practice today, per head coach Matt LaFleur.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

PRESEASON

  • QB C.J. Stroud will start in Saturday's preseason contest versus the Dolphins, head coach DeMeco Ryans announced. 
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

  • WR Tyler Adams
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

PRESEASON

  • HC Andy Reid told reporters starters will play the first half of Saturday's game against the Cardinals. QB Patrick Mahomes, however, and some others are expected to play less, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • LT Terron Armstead texted NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that he should be "good" following an injury scare in which he was carted off the field after suffering an apparently leg injury. Armstead added that he will undergo an MRI exam to be 100% certain that he's OK.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • RB Breece Hall made his official return to practice today after being activated from the PUP list this week. 


SIGNINGS

  • CB Nehemiah Shelton


ROSTER CUTS


NUMBERS

  • RB Dalvin Cook will wear No. 33 with the Jets, a number he wore during his first five years in the league with Minnesota, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per Cook's agent Zac Hiller.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

INJURIES

  • OLB Haason Reddick is having surgery to address a thumb injury suffered in Monday’s practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that this is all so that Reddick is ready for the start of the season.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

SIGNINGS

  • WR Justin Marshall
  • NT Matthew Gotel
  • CB Montrae Braswell


ROSTER CUTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURIES

  • WR Russell Gage suffered a torn patellar tendon in Wednesday's practice and is out for the 2023 season, coach Todd Bowles confirmed to reporters.

