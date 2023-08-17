NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
TRYOUTS
- CB Ronald Darby visiting Baltimore on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
PRESEASON
- QB Josh Allen and the starters will play "about a quarter and a half" in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
INJURIES
- RB Damien Harris (knee) will be limited today, per McDermott.
- WR Gabe Davis (general soreness) will be back today, per McDermott.
- DT Eli Ankou (calf) is not practicing, per McDermott
- LB Terrel Bernard (hamstring), per McDermott.
- LB Baylon Spector (back), per McDermott.
- DB Cam Lewis (groin) will be limited today, per McDermott.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Buddy Johnson (injured)
PRESEASON
- RB Javonte Williams is expected to play 10-12 snaps on Saturday against the 49ers, head coach Sean Payton told reporters. Other starters are expected to play 20-24 snaps, per Payton.
INJURIES
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is expected to return to practice next week, coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
- WR Jameson Williams (hamstring) could miss the rest of the preseason, Campbell said.
INJURIES
- OT David Bakhtiari, who's been limited for maintenance reasons, will practice today, per head coach Matt LaFleur.
PRESEASON
- QB C.J. Stroud will start in Saturday's preseason contest versus the Dolphins, head coach DeMeco Ryans announced.
INJURIES
- WR Ashton Dulin placed on injured reserve, the team announced. Dulin suffered a torn ACL in Wednesday's practice, per FOX59's Mike Chappell.
SIGNINGS
- WR Tyler Adams
PRESEASON
- HC Andy Reid told reporters starters will play the first half of Saturday's game against the Cardinals. QB Patrick Mahomes, however, and some others are expected to play less, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
INJURIES
- LT Terron Armstead texted NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that he should be "good" following an injury scare in which he was carted off the field after suffering an apparently leg injury. Armstead added that he will undergo an MRI exam to be 100% certain that he's OK.
SIGNINGS
- RB Aaron Dykes
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall made his official return to practice today after being activated from the PUP list this week.
SIGNINGS
- CB Nehemiah Shelton
ROSTER CUTS
NUMBERS
- RB Dalvin Cook will wear No. 33 with the Jets, a number he wore during his first five years in the league with Minnesota, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per Cook's agent Zac Hiller.
INJURIES
- OLB Haason Reddick is having surgery to address a thumb injury suffered in Monday’s practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that this is all so that Reddick is ready for the start of the season.
SIGNINGS
- WR Justin Marshall
- NT Matthew Gotel
- CB Montrae Braswell
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Wayne Taulapapa
- WR Ra'Shaun Henry (injured)
- TE Noah Gindorff
INJURIES
- WR Russell Gage suffered a torn patellar tendon in Wednesday's practice and is out for the 2023 season, coach Todd Bowles confirmed to reporters.
Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.