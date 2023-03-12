NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- LB Matt Milano has agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension, the team announced. Milano is now signed with Buffalo through 2026.
TRADES
- CB Jalen Ramsey is being traded to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and TE Hunter Long, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.
TRADES
FREE AGENCY
- QB Baker Mayfield is expected to be targeted in free agency as a potential starting option for Tampa Bay, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday, per a sources.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Russell Gage agreed to rework his contract, lowering the 2023 base salary from $10 million to $7 million, which is now fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Rapoport added that Gage's contract includes reasonable incentives to earn money back.
SIGNINGS
- LB Khaleke Hudson signed a one-year contract extension, the team announced.
- DT Daron Payne is signing a four-year, $90 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source. The Commanders had placed the franchise tag on Payne on Feb. 28.