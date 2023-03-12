Buccaneers expected to target QB Baker Mayfield as potential starter

Following four mercurial seasons in Cleveland highlighted by a dynamic rookie campaign and a 2020 playoff run, Mayfield was traded from the Browns to the Carolina Panthers last offseason. Mayfield, who also battled injuries, never clicked with the Panthers and was waived. The Rams gave him shelter from the storm and Mayfield responded with a resounding debut when he led L.A. to a comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ultimately, Mayfield's 2022 campaign saw him go 2-8 as a starter with the Panthers and Rams, throwing for 2,163 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games (10 starts). The 27-year-old, who is looking for his fourth club in three seasons, could provide a bit of excitement for the Bucs, but would likely be a big-name bridge until Tampa finds its next franchise QB.