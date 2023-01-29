NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Kyler Murray's recovery timeline is unclear after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL and he's not expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source.
OC INTERVIEWS
- Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator, has been requested to interview for Baltimore's offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
OTHER NEWS
- Quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher was given a contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
HC INTERVIEWS
- Rich Bisaccia, Packers special teams coordinator, will have a second interview for Indianapolis' head coaching job on Monday, NFL Network Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- RB Jonathan Taylor underwent a procedure to clean out his ankle on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- TE Travis Kelce (back spasms) is expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- QB Justin Herbert underwent surgery on the labrum of his left shoulder on Jan. 25 and will be unable to participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the team announced. Herbert is expected to be cleared in time for the team's offseason program.
INJURIES
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) is healed enough to resume practicing this week and is getting to the point where he would dress as the backup in Super Bowl LVII, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
- RB Elijah Mitchell is officially inactive for Sunday's NFC title game versus Philadelphia.
OC INTERVIEWS
- Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator, has been requested to interview for Tennessee's offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
OC INTERVIEWS
- Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator, has been requested to interview for Washington's offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.