NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 29

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-13-0

INJURIES

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 10-8-0

OC INTERVIEWS

  • Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator, has been requested to interview for Baltimore's offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 14-4-0

OTHER NEWS

  • Quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher was given a contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-12-1

HC INTERVIEWS

  • Rich Bisaccia, Packers special teams coordinator, will have a second interview for Indianapolis' head coaching job on Monday, NFL Network Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.


INJURIES


Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 15-3-0

INJURIES

  • TE Travis Kelce (back spasms) is expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per sources.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 10-8-0

INJURIES

  • QB Justin Herbert underwent surgery on the labrum of his left shoulder on Jan. 25 and will be unable to participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the team announced. Herbert is expected to be cleared in time for the team's offseason program.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 15-4-0

INJURIES

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-10-0

OC INTERVIEWS

  • Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator, has been requested to interview for Tennessee's offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 8-8-1

OC INTERVIEWS

  • Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator, has been requested to interview for Washington's offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

