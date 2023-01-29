Bengals give quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher contract extension

Published: Jan 29, 2023 at 06:58 AM
Ian Rapoport

Joe Burrow is on a short list of quarterbacks set to get paid this offseason. His QBs coach has already cashed in.

Sources say Dan Pitcher, the Bengals quarterbacks coach since 2020, received a lucrative contract extension within the past week after several teams wanted to speak with him about offensive coordinator openings. Cincinnati was proactive, attempting to lock Pitcher in for another season rather than have him leave for a coordinator opening.

Pitcher received inquiries from the Ravens and interviewed on Friday virtually for the Bucs. He has coached Burrow since 2020, helping oversee the QB's rise from talented rookie to becoming one of the game's best.

Bengals coaches have been in demand the last few years, with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo interviewing for the Giants' head coaching position last year (though surprisingly none this year), while Brian Callahan interviewed for the Colts' head coaching job this year and is still alive in the process. Assuming the Bengals keep winning, it should only accelerate other teams eyeing Zac Taylor's staff.

In-season extensions for coaches are rare. But the hope was to keep continuity while also rewarding a deserving coach.

Burrow was asked earlier this season about his coaching staff and how collaborative it all is.

"I think that's pretty unique to this place," Burrow said. "I think that's what makes everyone love being here. There's no egos from me to our coaching staff to Zac, to Brian, to Pitch, to our receivers. It's a collaborative effort that everyone puts in so everyone can take ownership."

