NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 11

Published: Feb 11, 2024 at 01:53 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 2-15-0

COACHING HIRES

  • The Panthers are hiring Will Harriger as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. 
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 4-13-0

COACHING HIRES

  • The Patriots are hiring Drew Wilkins as their new outside linebackers coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 11-6-0

INJURIES

  • RB Jerick McKinnon (groin), who is still considered a game-time decision, is expected to play in Super Bowl LVIII, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING HIRES

  • The Saints are expected to finalize a deal to hire 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.
  • The Saints are working to add 49ers quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and offensive line coach John Benton to Kubiak's staff, Pelissero added.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 11-6-0

OTHER NEWS

