NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING HIRES
- The Panthers are hiring Will Harriger as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
COACHING HIRES
- The Patriots are hiring Drew Wilkins as their new outside linebackers coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- RB Jerick McKinnon (groin), who is still considered a game-time decision, is expected to play in Super Bowl LVIII, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source.
COACHING HIRES
- The Saints are expected to finalize a deal to hire 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.
- The Saints are working to add 49ers quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and offensive line coach John Benton to Kubiak's staff, Pelissero added.
OTHER NEWS
- LB Haason Reddick has been given permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.