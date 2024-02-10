Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) activated off injured reserve, remains questionable for Super Bowl LVIII

Jerick McKinnon's one step closer to playing in Super Bowl LVIII.
The Kansas City Chiefs running back is being activated from injured reserve ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. McKinnon (groin) remains questionable to play against the San Francisco 49ers, and is considered a game-time decision, per Rapoport.
The team has since announced the news.
McKinnon was limited all week at practice due to a groin injury that sidelined him since Week 16. He's waiting to aid the backfield and complement starter Isiah Pacheco when needed.
McKinnon is in his third season with the Chiefs and looking to win his second ring with them after last year's triumph. In 2023, Jet has contributed 252 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns, with 192 of those yards and four TDs receiving.
A special talent out of the backfield, McKinnon had a career-high 10 TDs during the Chiefs' 2022 Super Bowl season. Though his role has diminished this year, McKinnon's always a candidate for a key or big play when K.C. needs one.
The 49ers and Chiefs are set for Super Bowl LVIII at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.