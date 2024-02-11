 Skip to main content
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney inactive for Super Bowl LVIII vs. 49ers

Feb 11, 2024
Kadarius Toney's late-season absence will last through Super Bowl LVIII.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Toney's complete absence in the playoffs began in the Divisional Round when he was ruled out due to hip/ankle injuries. The hip injury and a personal matter had him limited in practice reports the following week, leading to a questionable designation for the AFC Championship Game before eventually getting downgraded to out the day prior.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram Live after that weekend, saying he was "not hurt … none of that." Chiefs head coach Andy Reid rejected the notion that the club provided erroneous injury information regarding Toney, saying the injury "was not made up by any means." Toney subsequently walked back the accusations, saying the comments were directed at fans of the New York Giants, his former team.

The Chiefs wideout wasn't listed on any practice reports in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII, but the club decided not to dress the three-year veteran. Toney came up big in the fourth quarter of Kansas City's win in Super Bowl LVII, catching a touchdown pass and flipping the field on a 65-yard punt return to set up another score.

Toney hasn't played since Week 15, the game after his offsides penalty against the Bills erased a game-winning TD score. In 13 games played this season, Toney had 27 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown.

The Chiefs and 49ers kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

