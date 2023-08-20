NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Isaiah Bolden was released from the hospital after receiving overnight observation for the injury he sustained in Saturday's preseason game against the Packers and he will travel home with the team, per a statement released by the Patriots.
INJURIES
- QB John Wolford's tests on his neck injury came out "good" and he is feeling better, according to head coach Todd Bowles. Wolford traveled home with the team, per Bowles. The quarterback suffered his injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, after which he was carted off the field and received evaluation at a local hospital.
ROSTER CUTS
- K Michael Badgley, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero
