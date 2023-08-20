Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 20

Published: Aug 20, 2023 at 09:39 AM
Around the NFL Staff

New England Patriots
INJURIES

  • CB Isaiah Bolden was released from the hospital after receiving overnight observation for the injury he sustained in Saturday's preseason game against the Packers and he will travel home with the team, per a statement released by the Patriots.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INJURIES

  • QB John Wolford's tests on his neck injury came out "good" and he is feeling better, according to head coach Todd Bowles. Wolford traveled home with the team, per Bowles. The quarterback suffered his injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, after which he was carted off the field and received evaluation at a local hospital.
Washington Commanders
ROSTER CUTS

49ers' Kyle Shanahan feels Brock Purdy made 'all the plays' in return to action: 'I don't think he had a bad one'

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his long-anticipated preseason debut on Saturday five months after having surgery to repair his torn UCL, and the 2022 rookie sensation didn't look like he has missed a step during his return to the field.
Patriots CB Isaiah Bolden released from hospital, will travel with team back to Foxborough

New England cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the hospital following an overnight stay after being immobilized and carted off the field due to an injury against the Packers. He will travel back to Foxborough today with the Patriots.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa felt 'really good' getting back on field despite early interception

Tua Tagovailoa saw his first preseason action on Saturday in the Dolphins' 28-3 win over the Texans, and though he got off to a shaky start the quarterback was able to bounce back for what eventually amounted to be a strong first showing.
Patriots-Packers game suspended after New England CB Isaiah Bolden carted off with injury

The Patriots-Packers preseason game was suspended midway through the fourth quarter on Saturday night after New England cornerback ﻿Isaiah Bolden﻿ was carted off with an injury.
Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud leads FG drive, shows improvement in preseason loss to Dolphins

Texans QB C.J. Stroud finished 7-of-12 passing for 60 yards in four drives against Miami. The rookie was pressured just twice on 12 dropbacks and picked up three first downs via the pass, all on Houston's lone first-half scoring drive.
2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Saturday saw 11 preseason games and 22 teams play across the NFL. NFL.com breaks down everything you need to know from the third day of Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Giants' Brian Daboll on Sterling Shepard's return, first catch since ACL tear: 'It was good for him'

Among the other promising moments the Giants offense exhibited in Friday's preseason contest was the 2023 debut of Sterling Shepard, marking the wide receiver's first game action since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last September.
Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson dazzles in preseason debut

On his first preseason carry, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson gained 12 yards, a first down and showed just what all the hype has been about. 
2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's doubleheader

Daniel Jones and the starting offense looked sensational in the Giants' win over the Panthers, while Bijan Robinson and the Falcons offered up plenty of reason for optimism in a tie with the Bengals. 
Bryce Young-led Panthers offense gets just three points as offensive line struggles mount

Rookie QB Bryce Young was hit and harassed often in his two drives, leading Carolina to just three points in the process against the host New York Giants on Friday night. 