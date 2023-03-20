Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 20

Published: Mar 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

VISITS

  • TE O.J. Howard is being hosted on a free-agent visit in Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources. The former first-round pick had 10 starts for the Texans last season and could potentially fill the void left by the Darren Waller trade.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SIGNINGS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

VISITS

  • LB Anthony Walker is being hosted on a free-agent visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a sources. 

Related Content

news

Gardner Minshew has no 'expectations' about role in Colts offense as Indianapolis weighs drafting QB

The Colts swapped out veteran QBs last week, cutting Matt Ryan and signing the younger Gardner Minshew to a one-year contract. Minshew said Friday he wasn't given any promises about competing for a starting role.

news

Javon Hargrave: NFC Championship would've been 'different game' if Brock Purdy didn't get injured

Former Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, now a San Francisco 49er, admitted Friday that had Niners QB Brock Purdy not gotten injured in the NFC Championship Game, the matchup would have been much more of a "challenge trying to get to him."

news

Former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing one-year, $8 million deal with Lions

The Lions are bolstering their defense in 2023. Former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is signing a one-year, $8 million deal with Detroit.

news

Panthers signing former Vikings WR Adam Thielen to three-year, $25 million deal

Carolina is adding a veteran to its roster. The Panthers are signing former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen to a three-year, $25 million deal with $10 million in the first year.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Texans signing LT Laremy Tunsil to three-year, $75 million extension

Laremy Tunsil spoke openly of his desire to become the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL. He got his wish on Sunday. Houston is signing Tunsil to a three-year, $75 million extension that includes $50 million in fully guaranteed money.

news

Cowboys acquiring WR Brandin Cooks in trade with Texans

Brandin Cooks is on the move once again. The Cowboys are acquiring the veteran wide receiver from the Texans in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick.

news

Bears RB D'Onta Foreman bringing confidence to role with Chicago: 'I came here to try to be the guy'

New Bears running back D'Onta Foreman signed with Chicago on a modest one-year, $3 million contract, but he has big plans for his time in the Windy City.

news

New Browns S Juan Thornhill believes 'all the pieces are here' for Cleveland to win Super Bowl

Newly signed Browns safety Juan Thornhill believes Cleveland is a roster that's ready to win a Super Bowl under new DC Jim Schwartz.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Saints RB Jamaal Williams on Lions' 'disrespectful' offer: 'They really didn't want me to be there'

Introduced as the newest New Orleans Saint on Friday, running back Jamaal Williams said his departure from the Detroit Lions followed a contract offer from the Lions that he felt was impertinent.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE