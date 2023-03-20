NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- WR Ashton Dulin
VISITS
- TE O.J. Howard is being hosted on a free-agent visit in Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources. The former first-round pick had 10 starts for the Texans last season and could potentially fill the void left by the Darren Waller trade.
SIGNINGS
- QB Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option was officially exercised by the team on Monday
SIGNINGS
- DL Patrick O'Connor
- LB Cam Gill
VISITS
- LB Anthony Walker is being hosted on a free-agent visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a sources.