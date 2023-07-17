NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 17

Around the NFL

Dallas Cowboys
OTHER NEWS

  • RB Tony Pollard is expected to play the 2023 season on the franchise tag he signed in March, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Monday. Pollard and the Cowboys did not come to a multi-year agreement before Monday's deadline to do so.
Detroit Lions
SIGNINGS

  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs signed his rookie contract, the team announced Monday. Gibbs was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and the second running back taken off the board.
Las Vegas Raiders
OTHER NEWS

  • RB Josh Jacobs was unable to reach a multi-year agreement with the Raiders ahead of Monday's deadline after being franchise tagged in March, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. The franchise tag, which Jacobs is yet to sign, is worth $10.091 million. Jacobs would not be subject to fines for missing any of training camp due to not currently being under contract.
New York Giants
OTHER NEWS

  • RB Saquon Barkley was unable to come to a multi-year agreement with the Giants ahead of Monday's deadline after being franchise tagged in March, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. Barkley has not yet signed his franchise tag, worth $10.091 million, which means he could potentially report late to training camp without penalty.
Philadelphia Eagles
SIGNINGS

  • CB Kelee Ringo, a 2023 fourth-round pick, signed his rookie contract, the team announced. All seven Eagles draft picks in 2023 are now under contract.

