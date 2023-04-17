NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
VISITS
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson visiting Atlanta on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson visiting Baltimore on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Lamar Jackson hasn't signed his franchise tag and won't report for Baltimore's voluntary offseason program today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- Kentucky QB Will Levis is visiting Carolina on Tuesday, NFL Network's Bridget Condon reported last week.
- Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is visiting Carolina on Tuesday, Condon reported last week.
SIGNINGS
- WR Dante Pettis re-signed on a one-year contract, the club announced.
VISITS
- Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie is scheduled to visit the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- DB Saivion Smith is re-signing with Detroit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
VISITS
- Georgia DL Jalen Carter is visiting Detroit today, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported.
VISITS
- Kentucky QB Will Levis is visiting Indianapolis today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
OTHER NEWS
- TE Evan Engram hasn't signed his franchise tag and won't report for Jacksonville's voluntary offseason program today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie has already visited the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
OTHER NEWS
- RB Josh Jacobs hasn't signed his franchise tag and won't report for Las Vegas' voluntary offseason program today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
OTHER NEWS
- RB Saquon Barkley hasn't signed his franchise tag and won't report for New York's voluntary offseason program today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- UAB RB DeWayne McBride visits the Jets today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
OTHER NEWS
- DL Quinnen Williams is not reporting for the start of the team's voluntary offseason program Monday as he hopes for a new contract, Pelissero reports, per a sources.
VISITS
- Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie is visiting the Eagles today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Florida QB Anthony Richardson visiting Tennessee today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Boston College WR Zay Flowers will take his final pre-draft visit tonight to the Titans, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is visiting Washington today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.