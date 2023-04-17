Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 17

Published: Apr 17, 2023 at 09:22 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

VISITS

  • Florida QB Anthony Richardson visiting Atlanta on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

VISITS

  • Florida QB Anthony Richardson visiting Baltimore on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.


OTHER NEWS

  • QB Lamar Jackson hasn't signed his franchise tag and won't report for Baltimore's voluntary offseason program today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

VISITS

  • Kentucky QB Will Levis is visiting Carolina on Tuesday, NFL Network's Bridget Condon reported last week.
  • Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is visiting Carolina on Tuesday, Condon reported last week.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

SIGNINGS

  • WR Dante Pettis re-signed on a one-year contract, the club announced.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

VISITS

  • Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie is scheduled to visit the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

  • DB Saivion Smith is re-signing with Detroit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.


VISITS

  • Georgia DL Jalen Carter is visiting Detroit today, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

VISITS

  • Kentucky QB Will Levis is visiting Indianapolis today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

OTHER NEWS

  • TE Evan Engram hasn't signed his franchise tag and won't report for Jacksonville's voluntary offseason program today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

VISITS

  • Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie has already visited the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

OTHER NEWS

  • RB Josh Jacobs hasn't signed his franchise tag and won't report for Las Vegas' voluntary offseason program today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
New York Giants
New York Giants

OTHER NEWS

  • RB Saquon Barkley hasn't signed his franchise tag and won't report for New York's voluntary offseason program today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
New York Jets
New York Jets

VISITS

  • UAB RB DeWayne McBride visits the Jets today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.


OTHER NEWS

  • DL Quinnen Williams is not reporting for the start of the team's voluntary offseason program Monday as he hopes for a new contract, Pelissero reports, per a sources.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

VISITS

  • Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie is visiting the Eagles today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

VISITS

  • Florida QB Anthony Richardson visiting Tennessee today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Boston College WR Zay Flowers will take his final pre-draft visit tonight to the Titans, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

VISITS

  • Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is visiting Washington today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

