NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 22

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) will be questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions, per head coach Arthur Smith.
- CB Jeff Okudah (foot) will be questionable, per Smith
INJURIES
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out versus the Colts.
- LT Ronnie Stanley (knee) ruled out
- C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) ruled out
- OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle) ruled out
- CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) ruled out
- S Marcus Williams (pectoral) ruled out
INJURIES
- QB Bryce Young (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters that Young will be out for 1-2 weeks, but that when he returns he will still be the starter.
- OLB Justin Houston (calf) questionable
SIGNINGS
- QB Reid Sinnett is being signed to the Bengals practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. If Joe Burrow's calf injury means he can't play Monday versus the Rams, it would be Sinnett backing up Jake Browning for the game, per Pelissero.
OTHER NEWS
- RB Kareem Hunt, who was signed earlier this week, will play on Sunday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said.
INJURIES
- RB David Montgomery (thigh) is improving and will work off to the side today, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters
- OT Taylor Decker (ankle) is improving and will work off to the side today, per Campbell
- OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) will be out for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, per Campbell
- CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) will be out Sunday, per Campbell
- S Kerby Joseph (hip) is improving and will work off to the side today, per Campbell
INJURIES
- RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring) questionable
- OT David Bakhtiari (knee) questionable
- OL Elgton Jenkins (knee) ruled out
- LB Lukas Van Ness (elbow) questionable
- CB Jaire Alexander (back) questionable
INJURIES
- QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Ravens. Richardson did not practice Friday, putting Gardner Minshew in line to start.
- G Quenton Nelson (toe) questionable
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion) ruled out.
- CB Kenny Moore (knee) questionable
INJURIES
- WR Jakobi Meyers, who missed Week 2 due to a concussion, is good to go, head coach Josh McDaniels said.
- DE Tyree Wilson (illness) will practice Friday and play on Sunday after missing the previous two days of practice, per McDaniels said.
INJURIES
- WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) will practice today, but remains in the concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
INJURIES
- C Garrett Bradbury (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.
- OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle) ruled out
OTHER NEWS
SIGNINGS
- QB Will Grier officially signed to active roster from Bengals practice squad.
INJURIES
- DB Marcus Jones (shoulder) placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- QB Aaron Rodgers, who is out for the season with an Achilles tear, will hopefully be back in the building sometime next week, head coach Robert Saleh said.
- OL Duane Brown (shoulder/hip) will not practice on Friday, but Saleh said he feels good about Brown's availability for Sunday versus the Patriots.
- OL Wes Schweitzer (concussion) will be out for Sunday's game, per Saleh.
- S Tony Adams (hamstring) will be out, per Saleh.
INJURIES
- S Amani Hooker has cleared concussion protocol, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters.
INJURIES
- WR Curtis Samuel (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game
- TE Logan Thomas (concussion) ruled out
- S Kam Curl (illness) questionable