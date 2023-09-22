NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 22

News roundup

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 2-0-0

INJURIES

  • RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) will be questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions, per head coach Arthur Smith.
  • CB Jeff Okudah (foot) will be questionable, per Smith
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 2-0-0

INJURIES

Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Bryce Young (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters that Young will be out for 1-2 weeks, but that when he returns he will still be the starter.
  • OLB Justin Houston (calf) questionable
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 0-2-0

SIGNINGS

  • QB Reid Sinnett is being signed to the Bengals practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. If Joe Burrow's calf injury means he can't play Monday versus the Rams, it would be Sinnett backing up Jake Browning for the game, per Pelissero.
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 1-1-0

OTHER NEWS

  • RB Kareem Hunt, who was signed earlier this week, will play on Sunday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said.
Detroit Lions
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • RB David Montgomery (thigh) is improving and will work off to the side today, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters
  • OT Taylor Decker (ankle) is improving and will work off to the side today, per Campbell
  • OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) will be out for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, per Campbell
  • CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) will be out Sunday, per Campbell
  • S Kerby Joseph (hip) is improving and will work off to the side today, per Campbell
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jakobi Meyers, who missed Week 2 due to a concussion, is good to go, head coach Josh McDaniels said.
  • DE Tyree Wilson (illness) will practice Friday and play on Sunday after missing the previous two days of practice, per McDaniels said.


Miami Dolphins
2023 · 2-0-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) will practice today, but remains in the concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 0-2-0

INJURIES


OTHER NEWS

  • RB Cam Akers, who was acquired via trade earlier this week, is not expected to be active for Sunday's game, head coach Kevin O'Connell said.
New England Patriots
2023 · 0-2-0

SIGNINGS

  • QB Will Grier officially signed to active roster from Bengals practice squad.


INJURIES

New York Jets
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, who is out for the season with an Achilles tear, will hopefully be back in the building sometime next week, head coach Robert Saleh said.
  • OL Duane Brown (shoulder/hip) will not practice on Friday, but Saleh said he feels good about Brown's availability for Sunday versus the Patriots.
  • OL Wes Schweitzer (concussion) will be out for Sunday's game, per Saleh.
  • S Tony Adams (hamstring) will be out, per Saleh.


Tennessee Titans
2023 · 1-1-0

INJURIES

  • S Amani Hooker has cleared concussion protocol, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters.
Washington Commanders
2023 · 2-0-0

INJURIES

