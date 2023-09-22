Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) to miss second straight game

Head coach Brandon Staley said earlier in the week he had no timetable for Ekeler's return. Thus, the only certainty is he will miss consecutive games and the Chargers will once again be forced to lean on Joshua Kelley﻿. Kelley had 39 yards in 13 carries in L.A.'s Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans, with the Chargers held to a meager 61 yards on the ground in Ekeler's absence.

Ekeler's sprained ankle has led to him missing six straight practices and now two straight games. Over the past two seasons, Ekeler scored 38 total touchdowns combined. Ekeler rushed for the Chargers' first touchdown of the season in a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins with quarterback Justin Herbert and Kelley following suit with rushing scores thereafter. However, against the Titans, the Chargers' running game was shut out of the end zone.

Bosa was likewise questionable heading into Week 2 and played through his hammy issue. He produced a pair of sacks and four tackles, so the Bolts are no doubt hoping he'll be able to play through his injury yet again.