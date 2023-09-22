Around the NFL

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) to miss second straight game

Published: Sep 22, 2023 at 04:14 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

It will be at least another week without Austin Ekeler for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bolts' standout running back will be sidelined for a second straight game due to an ankle injury as he was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Minnesota Vikings

Ekeler isn't the only injury concern for the Chargers, as outside linebacker Joey Bosa (hamstring) is questionable to play.

Head coach Brandon Staley said earlier in the week he had no timetable for Ekeler's return. Thus, the only certainty is he will miss consecutive games and the Chargers will once again be forced to lean on Joshua Kelley﻿. Kelley had 39 yards in 13 carries in L.A.'s Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans, with the Chargers held to a meager 61 yards on the ground in Ekeler's absence.

Ekeler's sprained ankle has led to him missing six straight practices and now two straight games. Over the past two seasons, Ekeler scored 38 total touchdowns combined. Ekeler rushed for the Chargers' first touchdown of the season in a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins with quarterback Justin Herbert and Kelley following suit with rushing scores thereafter. However, against the Titans, the Chargers' running game was shut out of the end zone.

Bosa was likewise questionable heading into Week 2 and played through his hammy issue. He produced a pair of sacks and four tackles, so the Bolts are no doubt hoping he'll be able to play through his injury yet again.

Linebacker Daiyan Henley (hamstring), defensive lineman Christopher Hinton (back) and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II (hamstring) are also questionable.

Like Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring) has been ruled out for a second week in a row.

