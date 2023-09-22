Niners sign head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions

Since then, the two have worked wonders in San Francisco, finding near-perennial success in the NFC West and conference as a whole, despite a number of changes at quarterback. They swung a deal for ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ in 2017 and quickly surrounded him with a talented team, leading to an NFC title in 2019 and appearance in Super Bowl LIV.

Since then, the duo has weathered unusual instability under center, cycling through a number of options before trading up in the 2021 draft to select North Dakota State quarterback ﻿Trey Lance﻿. That experiment never got off the ground, though, due to Garoppolo's presence and a season-ending injury to Lance in 2022. They ultimately traded Lance to Dallas in August after finding a diamond in 2022 Mr. Irrelevant and current face the future, ﻿Brock Purdy﻿.