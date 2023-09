Niners sign head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions

Since then, the two have worked wonders in San Francisco, finding near-perennial success in the NFC West and conference as a whole, despite a number of changes at quarterback. They swung a deal for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017 and quickly surrounded him with a talented team, leading to an NFC title in 2019 and appearance in Super Bowl LIV.

Since then, the duo has weathered unusual instability under center, cycling through a number of options before trading up in the 2021 draft to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. That experiment never got off the ground, though, due to Garoppolo's presence and a season-ending injury to Lance in 2022. They ultimately traded Lance to Dallas in August after finding a diamond in 2022 Mr. Irrelevant and current face the future, Brock Purdy.