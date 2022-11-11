Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 11

Published: Nov 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Buffalo Bills
  • QB Josh Allen (right elbow) remains day to day and hour to hour, coach Sean McDermott told reporters. Allen has not yet been ruled out for Sunday's game against Minnesota. It's unclear if Allen will practice Friday.
  • DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) out
  • S Jordan Poyer (elbow) out
Dallas Cowboys
  • RB Ezekiel Elliott took all of his reps and had a "good day of practice" Thursday, per head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy added that Saturday will be the final test regarding Elliott's availability against Green Bay.
Detroit Lions
  • S Kerby Joseph (concussion) should be "good to go" Sunday against Chicago, according to head coach Dan Campbell.
New York Giants
  • Head coach Brian Daboll is "optimistic" WR Kenny Golladay will play Sunday against Houston.

