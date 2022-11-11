NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen (right elbow) remains day to day and hour to hour, coach Sean McDermott told reporters. Allen has not yet been ruled out for Sunday's game against Minnesota. It's unclear if Allen will practice Friday.
- DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) out
- S Jordan Poyer (elbow) out
INJURIES
- RB Ezekiel Elliott took all of his reps and had a "good day of practice" Thursday, per head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy added that Saturday will be the final test regarding Elliott's availability against Green Bay.
INJURIES
- S Kerby Joseph (concussion) should be "good to go" Sunday against Chicago, according to head coach Dan Campbell.
INJURIES
- Head coach Brian Daboll is "optimistic" WR Kenny Golladay will play Sunday against Houston.