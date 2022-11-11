Steelers' T.J. Watt expects to return Sunday vs. Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher has been out since suffering a pectoral injury in Week 1, but he told beat reporters Friday he plans to play and doesn't expect to be on a pitch count.

"It's been a long time coming. I feel very, very good about the week that I've had," Watt said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The move was expected after the Steelers opened the practice window for Watt late last month. The Steelers have yet to activate the edge rusher off injured reserve, a move they could wait until Saturday to make official.

Watt's return should be a big boost to a Steelers defense that has struggled to consistently rush the passer sans the Defensive Player of the Year. Pittsburgh generated seven sacks in Week 1 with Watt on the field. In seven games since, it has eight total sacks. The unit's 15 total sacks ranks 26th in the NFL.