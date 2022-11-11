Around the NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) game-time decision vs. Rams

Published: Nov 11, 2022 at 02:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kyler Murray's hamstring injury has left his status in doubt for Week 10.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is questionable to play Sunday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams and will be a game-time decision, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Friday.

Murray injured his hamstring in Arizona's Week 9 loss to Seattle. The quarterback played through the pain, but was limited from fully sprinting in the game, including on a fourth-down scramble in which Murray escaped through the middle of the pocket before he was stripped of the football by Seahawks defensive back Ryan Neal, leading to a crucial turnover mere seconds before halftime.

An explosive athlete equipped with a rare ability to escape pursuers, Murray was caught by HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season crew telling teammates he was unable to fully sprint on the scramble because of his hamstring. This inability to reach top speed allowed Neal to close in on him from behind, leading to the forced fumble and robbing the Cardinals of a chance to score just before the break.

Murray is struggling this season, posting a passer rating below 90 and ranking 32nd out of 34 qualified quarterbacks in passing yards per attempt. Only Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett and Jets backup Joe Flacco have been worse in the latter category in 2022.

Murray is especially bad when under pressure, owning a passer rating of 15.3 and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 0-6. With an injured hamstring, Murray's ability to evade defenders will be diminished, further affecting Arizona's chances of finding success offensively.

The Cardinals have lost four of their last five games, including an 0-3 mark in NFC West contests. They'll hope Murray is healthy enough to perform to the best of his abilities in another key divisional showdown. If not, veteran signal-caller Colt McCoy will get the start.

Related Content

news

Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow) questionable to play Sunday vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially questionable to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings due to the elbow injury he sustained in Week 9.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard headed to IR after suffering setback in practice

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a setback in practice this week and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) limited in return to practice, questionable to play vs. Cardinals

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Cardinals. The QB is expected to practice on a limited basis Friday, a sign he's tracking in the right direction.

news

Steelers' T.J. Watt expects to return Sunday vs. Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt expects to return to action Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Watt has been out since suffering a pectoral injury in Week 1, but he told beat reporters Friday he plans to play and doesn't expect to be on a pitch count.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson: D'Andre Swift 'got pissed off a little bit' by lack of playing time

Since his return from injury, Lions RB D'Andre Swift hasn't had the same workload. In Sunday's win over Green Bay, the back played just 10 offensive snaps.

news

NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

The NFL world on Veterans Day honored the men and women who have proudly served America. Here's a collection of tributes to the troops.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys 'blessed to have' Mike McCarthy ahead of coach's return to Green Bay

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy returns Sunday to Green Bay, where he worked for 13 seasons. McCarthy has mostly deflected comments on his return to Packerland, but QB Dak Prescott acknowledged it's a big game for the coach.

news

Vikings' 2020 trade with Bills working out for both teams as Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson shine

The Vikings' trade of WR Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills has worked out for both squads as WR Justin Jefferson has shined in Minnesota.

news

Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman pounds Falcons for 130 yards, TD in victory

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman carried the ball 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's win over the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Falcons' Arthur Smith bypasses QB change talk after loss: 'As a whole team, we've got to do a better job'

Despite quarterback Marcus Mariota's struggles during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers Thursday night, head coach Arthur Smith refused to stack blame on his QB's shoulders, instead saying the entire team had things to work on.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE