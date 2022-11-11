Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) game-time decision vs. Rams

Kyler Murray's hamstring injury has left his status in doubt for Week 10.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is questionable to play Sunday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams and will be a game-time decision, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Friday.

Murray injured his hamstring in Arizona's Week 9 loss to Seattle. The quarterback played through the pain, but was limited from fully sprinting in the game, including on a fourth-down scramble in which Murray escaped through the middle of the pocket before he was stripped of the football by Seahawks defensive back Ryan Neal, leading to a crucial turnover mere seconds before halftime.

An explosive athlete equipped with a rare ability to escape pursuers, Murray was caught by HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season crew telling teammates he was unable to fully sprint on the scramble because of his hamstring. This inability to reach top speed allowed Neal to close in on him from behind, leading to the forced fumble and robbing the Cardinals of a chance to score just before the break.

Murray is struggling this season, posting a passer rating below 90 and ranking 32nd out of 34 qualified quarterbacks in passing yards per attempt. Only Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett and Jets backup Joe Flacco have been worse in the latter category in 2022.

Murray is especially bad when under pressure, owning a passer rating of 15.3 and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 0-6. With an injured hamstring, Murray's ability to evade defenders will be diminished, further affecting Arizona's chances of finding success offensively.