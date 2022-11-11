Rams QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) limited in return to practice, questionable to play vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Stafford missed practice earlier this week after entering concussion protocol. The QB is expected to practice on a limited basis Friday, a sign he's tracking in the right direction. However, given the constrained timeframe after the concussion wasn't diagnosed until Tuesday, he could be sidelined.

"It could go all the way up until 90 minutes before kickoff," coach Sean McVay said Friday of the decision on Stafford, "because when you've got a guy that's a veteran player like him, you're not gonna risk at all… We're not gonna skip any steps, so I don't want that to be misunderstood. But I think it would be silly of me to rule him out."

The QB would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before returning to the field.

Stafford hasn't missed a game since the 2019 season in Detroit.

If the Super Bowl-winning quarterback isn't cleared for Sunday afternoon's game versus the Cards, John Wolford would be in line for the start. The 27-year-old Wolford has made one regular-season start in his career, a 2020 Week 17 victory over Arizona.