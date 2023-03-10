NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
OTHER NEWS
- OT D.J. Humphries' contract was restructured to clear $5.333 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
OTHER NEWS
- DT Michael Pierce took a $2 million pay cut as part of a contract restructure that cleared $2.668 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
OTHER NEWS
- S Xavier Woods' contract was restructured to clear $1.592 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
OTHER NEWS
- TE Mitchell Wilcox, a restricted free agent, will not be tendered by the club and will become a free agent, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Tyreek Hill's contract was restructured to clear $18 million in cap space, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
- LT Terron Armstead's contract was restructured to clear $11.876 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Adam Thielen: The Vikings released the 32-year-old former Pro Bowler on Friday after a decade with the organization.
OTHER NEWS
- DT Ross Blacklock took a roughly $683,000 pay cut, which he can earn back through playtime incentives, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
SIGNINGS
- DB J.T. Gray: New Orleans is signing the special teamer to a three-year deal worth $9.6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Gray gets $2.4 million guaranteed at signing and can earn up to $11.1 million with playtime incentives.
OTHER NEWS
- K Jake Elliott's contract was restructured to clear $2.942 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
OTHER NEWS
- DT Vita Vea and the club agreed on a contract restructure to clear roughly $9 million in salary cap space, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
ROSTER CUTS
- C Ben Jones is being released by the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.