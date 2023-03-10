Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 10

Published: Mar 10, 2023 at 10:41 AM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

  • OT D.J. Humphries' contract was restructured to clear $5.333 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

  • DT Michael Pierce took a $2 million pay cut as part of a contract restructure that cleared $2.668 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

  • S Xavier Woods' contract was restructured to clear $1.592 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
  • TE Mitchell Wilcox, a restricted free agent, will not be tendered by the club and will become a free agent, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

  • WR Tyreek Hill's contract was restructured to clear $18 million in cap space, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
  • LT Terron Armstead's contract was restructured to clear $11.876 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

  • WR Adam Thielen: The Vikings released the 32-year-old former Pro Bowler on Friday after a decade with the organization.


  • DT Ross Blacklock took a roughly $683,000 pay cut, which he can earn back through playtime incentives, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

  • DB J.T. Gray: New Orleans is signing the special teamer to a three-year deal worth $9.6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Gray gets $2.4 million guaranteed at signing and can earn up to $11.1 million with playtime incentives.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

  • K Jake Elliott's contract was restructured to clear $2.942 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • DT Vita Vea and the club agreed on a contract restructure to clear roughly $9 million in salary cap space, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

  • C Ben Jones is being released by the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

