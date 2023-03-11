Around the NFL

Texans signing WR Robert Woods to two-year, $15.25 million contract

Published: Mar 10, 2023 at 08:54 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Texans are getting a taste of free agency early.

Houston is signing wide receiver Robert Woods to a two-year, $15.25 million contract with $10 million fully guaranteed and a max value of $17 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Woods was available after the Titans released him following one season in a slew of roster cuts on February 22.

Although the veteran wideout's stats in 2022 lagged far behind the bar he set earlier in his career -- he had just 527 yards and two scores on 53 receptions -- Woods slates alongside Brandin Cooks and the rising Nico Collins as another sure-handed receiver for whoever ends up behind center attempting to revive the Texans' oft-stagnant offense.

Perennially underrated, Woods will now be a full season beyond the ACL tear he suffered with the Rams in 2021. He enters his age-31 season with 623 receptions for 7,604 yards and 37 receiving TDs, plus five more scores on the ground.

Houston used some of its cap space, which ranked third-most in the league going into Friday, on Woods' acquisition. Whether the Texans spend more of that money on a proven quarterback or select one at No. 2 overall in the draft, the foundation is already being laid to improve upon a 30th-ranked scoring offense the previous two seasons.

