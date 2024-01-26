NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING HIRES
- The Bears hired former Seahawks assistant QBs coach Kerry Joseph as their new quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Joseph reunites with new OC Shane Waldron in Chicago.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Bears will interview former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry for their DC opening, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported, per sources.
- The Bears will meet with Bills assistant head coach and defensive line coach Eric Washington for their DC position, per Slater.
INJURIES
- TE Mark Andrews (ankle) was activated from injured reserve and is set to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later announced the move.
- CB Marlon Humphrey, who is dealing with a calf injury, has a chance to play, per head coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh told reporters that he's "confident" Humphrey will suit up.
INJURIES
- C Frank Ragnow (ankle/toe/knee/back) is ready to go and play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers, per head coach Dan Campbell.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Packers requested permission to interview Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich for their defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Raiders will interview former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy for their OC position today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
FRONT OFFICE INTERVIEWS
- The Chargers completed their second general manager interview with Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, the team announced.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Eagles are interviewing former Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell for their linebackers coach job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Steelers will interview Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator position today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Buccaneers will interview Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their OC job on Monday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
- The Buccaneers requested an interview with Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson for their OC position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Titans plan to interview Jaguars passing game coordinator Nick Holz on Monday for their offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.