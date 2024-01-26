Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle) questionable, Joe Thuney (pectoral) out for AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs are 2-1 this year without Pacheco, but facing the Ravens sans their RB1 would certainly be a blow.

Equal parts dynamic and bruising, Pacheco has a chance to win a Super Bowl in each of his first two seasons and is looking to continue an all-star postseason run this year. He scored a touchdown apiece in the Chiefs' playoff wins over the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills and is averaging 93 yards per game.