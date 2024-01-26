Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle) questionable, Joe Thuney (pectoral) out for AFC Championship Game

There's cause for concern in the Kansas City Chiefs backfield.
Battling multiple injuries, Isiah Pacheco is questionable to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Toe and ankle ailments kept Pacheco from practicing on Wednesday and Thursday before he logged a limited session Friday, but there is still a chance they won't keep him from playing.
Unfortunately, the Chiefs will be without All-Pro offensive tackle Joe Thuney, who is dealing with a pectoral injury.
The Chiefs are 2-1 this year without Pacheco, but facing the Ravens sans their RB1 would certainly be a blow.
Equal parts dynamic and bruising, Pacheco has a chance to win a Super Bowl in each of his first two seasons and is looking to continue an all-star postseason run this year. He scored a touchdown apiece in the Chiefs' playoff wins over the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills and is averaging 93 yards per game.
In the win over Buffalo, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the only other back to carry the ball and had just two carries.
Pacheco has quickly become a crucial part of the Chiefs' offense, and led Kansas City with 935 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns this past season.
Whether he'll be ready to go when Kansas City kicks off against the host Ravens at 3 p.m. ET Sunday is now officially in question.