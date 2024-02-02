 Skip to main content
News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 2

Published: Feb 02, 2024 at 04:40 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Falcons announced their hiring of Kevin Koger as tight ends coach, Nick Jones as assistant offensive line coach, Barrett Rudd as inside linebackers coach and Chandler Whitmer as passing game specialist. Atlanta also announced it will retain Steven King as its special teams assistant.
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 11-6-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Bills named Al Holcomb their linebackers coach and Marcus West the defensive line coach, the team announced.
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 11-6-0

INJURIES

Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 8-9-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Raiders are hiring UCLA running backs coach DeShaun Foster as their RBs coach, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Foster also played running back for the Panthers and 49ers.
  • The Raiders are expected to hire former LSU defensive line coach Andre Carter as a pass-rush specialist, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 10-7-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Rams are hiring former Chargers interim head coach Giff Smith as their defensive line coach and run game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 10-7-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Steelers announced their hiring of former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator.


SIGNINGS

Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Seahawks are hiring former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier as assistant head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Frazier stepped away from coaching for a year ahead of Buffalo's 2023 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Buccaneers are working on a deal to hire Liam Coen as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Coen was most recently the Kentucky offensive coordinator.
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Titans are hiring Jaguars pass-game coordinator Nick Holz as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • The Titans are hiring Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan as their OL coach, per Rapoport.

