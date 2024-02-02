NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING NEWS
- The Falcons announced their hiring of Kevin Koger as tight ends coach, Nick Jones as assistant offensive line coach, Barrett Rudd as inside linebackers coach and Chandler Whitmer as passing game specialist. Atlanta also announced it will retain Steven King as its special teams assistant.
COACHING NEWS
- The Bills named Al Holcomb their linebackers coach and Marcus West the defensive line coach, the team announced.
INJURIES
- RB Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle) was listed as limited in Friday's practice report estimation.
- WR Rashee Rice (ankle) full
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique) full
- OG Joe Thuney (pectoral) DNP
- DT Chris Jones (quad) limited
- LB Willie Gay Jr. (neck) full
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf) full
COACHING NEWS
- The Raiders are hiring UCLA running backs coach DeShaun Foster as their RBs coach, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Foster also played running back for the Panthers and 49ers.
- The Raiders are expected to hire former LSU defensive line coach Andre Carter as a pass-rush specialist, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
COACHING NEWS
- The Rams are hiring former Chargers interim head coach Giff Smith as their defensive line coach and run game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
COACHING NEWS
- The Steelers announced their hiring of former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator.
SIGNINGS
- DB Nate Meadors was signed to a reserve/future contract.
COACHING NEWS
- The Seahawks are hiring former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier as assistant head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Frazier stepped away from coaching for a year ahead of Buffalo's 2023 season.
COACHING NEWS
- The Buccaneers are working on a deal to hire Liam Coen as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Coen was most recently the Kentucky offensive coordinator.
COACHING NEWS
- The Titans are hiring Jaguars pass-game coordinator Nick Holz as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- The Titans are hiring Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan as their OL coach, per Rapoport.