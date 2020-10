NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Tight ends

Schultz has an extremely small sample size from Andy Dalton, but he didn’t get one of the quarterback’s targets last week. And you would think since his first name is Dalton, they would have had a laugh about that at some point, right? Like the kind of dumb icebreaker that would make you instant friends? Or maybe Andy was put off by such a comment. I don’t really know the man, so I can’t say for sure. I do know the Cardinals have not allowed a receiver to top 55 receiving yards this year. The Cowboys have so many capable red-zone options, I’m going to hold off on Schultz until I see some evidence that he needs to be in your lineup.