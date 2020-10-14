NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Tight ends

Schultz has an extremely small sample size from ﻿﻿Andy Dalton﻿﻿, but he didn’t get one of the quarterback’s targets last week. And you would think since his first name is Dalton, they would have had a laugh about that at some point, right? Like the kind of dumb icebreaker that would make you instant friends? Or maybe Andy was put off by such a comment. I don’t really know the man, so I can’t say for sure. I do know the Cardinals have not allowed a receiver to top 55 receiving yards this year. The Cowboys have so many capable red-zone options, I’m going to hold off on Schultz until I see some evidence that he needs to be in your lineup.