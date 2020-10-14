NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
I never thought I would find a kicker to love again once Sebastian Janikowski retired, but here we are. Rodrigo has made me love the kicking position and I couldn’t be happier. He’s averaging more than 11 points per game this year, that’s third in the NFL. He’s made the most field goals in the league (15). And it’s coming to a point where I’m getting irked with Philip Rivers for not getting him enough opportunities. Shouldn’t be a problem this week. The Bengals have allowed the fifth-most points to kickers this year.
The Vikings have allowed the most fantasy points to kickers this season. And not surprisingly, it’s because they have given up the most field goals this year (15). The Vikings defense has allowed a lot of production on offense. And while Matt Ryan might not be able to capitalize, I expect him to move the ball enough to give Koo some opportunities in this game.
You know, the Cardinals offense has been rather disappointing. I mean, outside of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. So much so that even Gonzalez isn’t even getting the rub as the team’s kicker. His 7.2 points per game is good for 23rd among kickers, which isn’t great. But the matchup is sound. The Cowboys have allowed the third-most points to kickers this season (11.6). But for real, shouldn’t there be more than two players who are eating in this offense?
Good as Gould has also struggled with the 49ers offense this season. He’s currently ranked 20th among kickers (7.6) this season. He has boomed two from beyond 50 yards, so you know the leg is good. This is a tough matchup because the Rams defense is tough. But I expect him to get few opportunities for field goals in this one.
Bailey is one of the lowest-scoring kickers in the league, with an average of six points per game. But that’s because the Vikings are scoring touchdowns. And the Falcons give up a lot of production. There’s a good chance the Vikings score 35 points in this game, and that would bring Bailey in under his average. But if he can sneak in just one field goal this week, he will be an excellent start.
Sit 'em
Folk is just behind Bailey for fewest points scored amongst kickers (6.25). He’s made just five field goals this season. And with questions at the quarterback position, I have a hard time trusting him in this one. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is one of the lowest-scoring games of the weekend.
He had that monster game against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football, but even then, he’s not one of the top kickers in fantasy as he has averaged just seven points per game. I mean, he plays for the Jets, so it’s not hard to imagine why. No disrespect or anything. And this is a tough matchup. The Dolphins have allowed the fourth-fewest points to kickers this year.
He is one of the highest-scoring kickers in the league, playing for an offense that is throwing the ball a lot and having to play catchup. He’s averaged 10 points per game. Which is great. But he’s got the Colts this week who have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to kickers this year. And the Colts defense is strong, having allowed the second-fewest points per game in real NFL football terms (17.6).
This Rams' offense should be producing a better kicker. But Sloman ranks 28th in the league in fantasy points scored. It’s like when you watch DC not make that many great movies. Although Birds of Prey was good. And the recent string which includes Wonder Woman and Shazam has been great. The Batman movies are always solid. Even The Joker. All that said, I’m not starting Sloman as the 49ers have allowed the 10th-fewest points per game this year.
This dude ranks 33rd in points per game for kickers. There are 32 teams in the league. A big problem is the FT just isn’t moving the ball enough to make this worthwhile. I could easily see this being a 15-12 game or something crazy like that, so there’s a chance. But I would rather go with a few of the above options if it’s possible.