NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Kickers

You know, the Cardinals offense has been rather disappointing. I mean, outside of ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿. So much so that even Gonzalez isn’t even getting the rub as the team’s kicker. His 7.2 points per game is good for 23rd among kickers, which isn’t great. But the matchup is sound. The Cowboys have allowed the third-most points to kickers this season (11.6). But for real, shouldn’t there be more than two players who are eating in this offense?