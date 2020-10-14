NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Running backs

Quarterbacks have had a tough time against the Panthers defense this season. Running backs are a different story. Like when you and your buddy are playing blackjack and one of you is having the run of your life, and the other is dropping all of their money. I’m usually the other guy. But we are really starting to like what we are seeing out of ﻿﻿David Montgomery﻿﻿. Most importantly, we like the targets. He’s had at least six targets in back-to-back games. And not just dump offs. They were designing pass plays for him. The pass that led to the winning score was a beautiful play that was set up for him to get downfield (with ﻿﻿Allen Robinson﻿﻿ running some interference). You really see the confidence growing in him. The Bears have had some injuries on the offensive line. But the Panthers have allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this season. Not surprising when you’ve given up nine touchdowns to running backs this year. Yes, that’s the most in the league.