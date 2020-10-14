NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Defenses

The Giants' offense isn’t great. We rolled the dice last week and streamed the Cowboys against the Giants and it worked out pretty well. Mostly because the Giants' offensive line is still in rebuilding mode and are having trouble allowing sacks -- with an average of 3.2 this season. I don’t want to point out that Danny Dimes turns the ball over a lot. But, he kind of does. He didn’t throw an interception against the Cowboys. Which was great because it was his first game without a pick. But he did lose a fumble. He’s lost a fumble in three of his last four games.