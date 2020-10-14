NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Wide receivers

I’m starting to grow concerned with this Giants' offense. It was supposed to breakout last week. And Danny Dimes was held to less than 10 fantasy points. He’s close to being the Mojo Rawley of quarterbacks if he doesn’t get it together. And look, if the Giants end up with the top pick in the draft and there is a quarterback everyone projects to be the first overall selection. Do the Giants make that move? And do you need these hypotheticals when trying to figure out whether to start Darius Slayton or not? You do not. Let me just say Slayton was able to have a nice game against the Cowboys. He had eight receptions for 129 yards. The good news is he’s had at least seven targets in four of his five games this year. And the FT allowed two receivers to crack the Top 30 last week: Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp﻿.