NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Quarterbacks

Look, I could have taken the coward’s way out and not listed Brady at all in this space. But I know you’re going to have questions about it. I have questions about it. Brady played really well against the Broncos and Chargers, posting more than 600 passing yards and eight touchdowns. The Bears brought some reality back to him. Sacking his three times. Holding him to 253 yards and only a touchdown. Ten days off to prepare for the Packers should improve that total. But the Packers have been good on defense this year, an underreported story. Which isn’t a surprise when your quarterback would rather just run around telling everyone how great he is during his appearances on the Pat McAfee Show. The Packers played great against Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford. ﻿﻿Kirk Cousins﻿﻿ got most of his points in garbage time. And ﻿﻿Drew Brees﻿﻿ dumped off to ﻿﻿Alvin Kamara﻿﻿, who did all of the work. I see Tom having similar production to what he did against the Bears (around 250 passing yards) with the touchdowns being volatile. I don’t know what that means for you. If you only have Brady on your roster, I’m probably not going to the wire to grab another guy. But if you’re rotating him with another quarterback, you might want to go with that dude. Or just bench him outright and blame me if he throws five touchdowns. It works for others. But the Packers have allowed seven passing touchdowns this season, second-fewest in the NFL.