NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6

So. How about Chase Claypool﻿?

It's funny. Claypool was rostered in 3.8% of NFL.com leagues. Played in less than 1%. And yet, 100% of the people in my mentions claim that they had Claypool in their lineup or at least on their roster. It's like when I used to see Blink 182 as a kid, going to the Showcase Theater in Corona, California. Everyone claims to have been at those shows. Which is amazing because the place held a few hundred, yet thousands claim they were there.

But how about Claypool, huh? The first NFL rookie in history to have at least three receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a single game. He was the first Steelers player since Hall of Famer Franco Harris with a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdowns in a single game, which he did in 1972. And I'm sorry, you mean to tell me that guys like Kordell Stewart﻿, Antwaan Randle El or Antonio Brown never did that? That shocks me. And that's not the only elite company Claypool joined. Three Hall of Famers scored four touchdowns in one game as a rookie – Jim Brown﻿, Gale Sayers (twice) and Earl Campbell did it. Like, that's some crazy elite company.

He's pretty great. So congratulations to you if you picked him up off waivers or if you already had him on your roster (tweet me photos or it never happened). I don't believe this needs to be said, but Claypool is not likely to score four touchdowns this week. Because it's cool to look at all of the elite company he joined. Like when Blink 182 was on the Warped Tour in 1999 with Eminem, Black Eyed Peas and the Dropkick Murphys. But The Bouncing Souls was also on that bill and if you're asking me who they are, my point is, exactly. (No disrespect to The Bouncing Souls. Love you, but not a lot of people know you.) Because Claypool scored the third-most fantasy points as a rookie and joined players like ﻿Joey Galloway﻿ (who was good) and ﻿Eddie Kennison﻿, who is the Less Than Jake of this group.

Now don't get it twisted. I love Claypool this year. He's a stud. The Steelers find stud receivers all the time. If Kevin Colbert drafts a WR, figure he's going to be a stud. But Claypool benefited from ﻿Diontae Johnson﻿ being out. And Claypool was fourth on the team with 22 routes run. So it's going to be very difficult to duplicate that success. He will have his weeks for sure. And if DJ isn't starting this week, I'm getting Claypool into my lineup. I'm just saying use some discretion. He's currently my WR25 headed into the week, make sure you check out the NFL.com fantasy rankings which are updated constantly.

I wanted to touch on some other rookies as well. Henry Ruggs III is amazing. That Raiders offense looks completely different with a deep threat. And it's the reason why Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock took Ruggs ahead of guys like Jerry Jeudy or Justin Jefferson﻿. He fills a need. A Tyreek Hill﻿-type for this offense. And when you think of how much different Alex Smith looked when he got Hill on his team, I can't wait to see what Derek Carr is going to do with this moving forward. Well, next week. The Raiders are on a bye.