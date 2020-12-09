NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide receivers

I had this dilemma on Sunday: three spots for ﻿﻿﻿﻿Myles Gaskin﻿﻿﻿﻿, Gio Bernard and Boyd. And I wanted to punch myself in the face when I left Boyd on my bench like an idiot. I mean, I should have started Boyd over ﻿﻿﻿﻿Terry McLaurin﻿﻿﻿﻿, because that worked out PERFECTLY. But alas, sometimes you have a lot of nice options, so what can you do? Oh, I mean other than making the right decisions. Boyd had just four targets (and the 72-yard TD) before he was ejected, but I’m optimistic for him this week against the Dallas Cowboys who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this year. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Tee Higgins﻿﻿﻿﻿ also deserves to be in your lineup this week. Zac Taylor said he was not going to give up play-calling, which isn’t my favorite news of the week. My favorite news of the week is that we’re having tacos twice because it's my birthday. But even Taylor should be good against the Cowboys. It’s kind of like when you’ve struggled against the CPU and so you take it down to rookie level.