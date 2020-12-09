NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Defenses

This is the biggest game in years for the Cleveland Browns. The win over the Titans was relatively surprising. Alright, people were talking (expletive) on the Browns and they really put it to them. Although, if I’m being completely honest with you, I sort of worried for the Browns to close that one out. Now. I like the Broncos for the playoff schedule that includes the Jets and the Giants. Though the Giants aren’t quite the pushover they were a few weeks ago. But still. I also don’t hate the Browns this week. The Ravens have allowed just over six points per game to opposing defenses over the last month. So it’s not terrible. Not great. But we’re playing for other weeks.