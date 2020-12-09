NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Kickers

I know, it’s weird that I’m against having kickers in fantasy football, but two of my favorite players in the league are Younghoe and Rodrigo. But then again, ﻿Pat McAfee﻿ was one of my favorite players while he was in the league and I didn’t want punters in fantasy … no disrespect. The Raiders have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to kickers this season. Rodrigo, who has been limited to eight combined points in the last two weeks, should rebound against Las Vegas.