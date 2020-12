NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Kickers

I know, it’s weird that I’m against having kickers in fantasy football, but two of my favorite players in the league are Younghoe and Rodrigo. But then again, Pat McAfee was one of my favorite players while he was in the league and I didn’t want punters in fantasy … no disrespect. The Raiders have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to kickers this season. Rodrigo, who has been limited to eight combined points in the last two weeks, should rebound against Las Vegas.