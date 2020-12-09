NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the Younghoe Koo REVENGE GAME. I’ve been waiting for this all year. The Chargers might be the only team that has a worse kicking situation than the Bears over the last five years. And they had Younghoe in 2017 and let him go. I don’t like kickers in fantasy football. Younghoe is one of my favorite players in the league. And I hope Younghoe kicks eight 50-yard field goals this week.
I know, it’s weird that I’m against having kickers in fantasy football, but two of my favorite players in the league are Younghoe and Rodrigo. But then again, Pat McAfee was one of my favorite players while he was in the league and I didn’t want punters in fantasy … no disrespect. The Raiders have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to kickers this season. Rodrigo, who has been limited to eight combined points in the last two weeks, should rebound against Las Vegas.
The Steelers are a tough matchup (having allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to kickers this season). And he’s kicking outdoors, which isn’t always my favorite. But he’s had at least nine fantasy points in four consecutive games. And he’s had double-digits in three of those four games.
Carlson has been a reliable kicker for the Raiders, but he’s failed to reach double-digits in three consecutive games. He does have a tougher matchup against the Colts this week, but the Raiders could have to settle for more field goals this week, especially if Josh Jacobs is unable to return after missing Week 13. Carlson had only one field goal attempt against the Jets last week.
Sit 'em
I know this just seems like shade that I would continue to add Parkey to this list every week. And it’s not. This is a tough matchup this week. The Ravens have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers this season. So there is a statistical justification for this. OK, fine, because of The Double Doink, I’m never going to start him.
The Chargers should go YOLO for the rest of the season and just stop going for extra points and field goals. It would be an interesting case study for analytics people. It might even usher in a wave of teams who rarely use their kickers outside of the most obvious of cases. I would love for the Chargers to give that a shot.
The Rams have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. The Rams also have one of the best defenses in the league. Kind of a switch considering Sean McVay is this offensive wunderkind. But this could end up being a low-scoring game this week.
I feel like Sergio is going to be one of those guys who is going to thrive post-Gase. I mean, whenever Gase is leaving. I’m not going to assume anything. I’m sure the Jets will make that reflection after the season. But this offense could run into a buzz saw in Seattle and I would just avoid anybody outside of Jamison Crowder.