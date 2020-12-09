Start Em Sit Em

Presented By

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Kickers

Published: Dec 09, 2020 at 11:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'em

Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons · K
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2020 · 3-9-0

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the ﻿Younghoe Koo﻿ REVENGE GAME. I’ve been waiting for this all year. The Chargers might be the only team that has a worse kicking situation than the Bears over the last five years. And they had Younghoe in 2017 and let him go. I don’t like kickers in fantasy football. Younghoe is one of my favorite players in the league. And I hope Younghoe kicks eight 50-yard field goals this week.

Rodrigo Blankenship
Rodrigo Blankenship
Indianapolis Colts · K
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2020 · 7-5-0

I know, it’s weird that I’m against having kickers in fantasy football, but two of my favorite players in the league are Younghoe and Rodrigo. But then again, ﻿Pat McAfee﻿ was one of my favorite players while he was in the league and I didn’t want punters in fantasy … no disrespect. The Raiders have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to kickers this season. Rodrigo, who has been limited to eight combined points in the last two weeks, should rebound against Las Vegas.

Tyler Bass
Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills · K
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2020 · 11-1-0

The Steelers are a tough matchup (having allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to kickers this season). And he’s kicking outdoors, which isn’t always my favorite. But he’s had at least nine fantasy points in four consecutive games. And he’s had double-digits in three of those four games.

Daniel Carlson
Daniel Carlson
Las Vegas Raiders · K
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2020 · 8-4-0

Carlson has been a reliable kicker for the Raiders, but he’s failed to reach double-digits in three consecutive games. He does have a tougher matchup against the Colts this week, but the Raiders could have to settle for more field goals this week, especially if ﻿Josh Jacobs﻿ is unable to return after missing Week 13. Carlson had only one field goal attempt against the Jets last week.

Sit 'em

Cody Parkey
Cody Parkey
Cleveland Browns · K
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2020 · 6-5-0

I know this just seems like shade that I would continue to add Parkey to this list every week. And it’s not. This is a tough matchup this week. The Ravens have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers this season. So there is a statistical justification for this. OK, fine, because of The Double Doink, I’m never going to start him.

Mike Badgley
Mike Badgley
Los Angeles Chargers · K
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2020 · 4-8-0

The Chargers should go YOLO for the rest of the season and just stop going for extra points and field goals. It would be an interesting case study for analytics people. It might even usher in a wave of teams who rarely use their kickers outside of the most obvious of cases. I would love for the Chargers to give that a shot.

Nick Folk
Nick Folk
New England Patriots · K
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2020 · 8-4-0

The Rams have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. The Rams also have one of the best defenses in the league. Kind of a switch considering Sean McVay is this offensive wunderkind. But this could end up being a low-scoring game this week.

Sergio Castillo
Sergio Castillo
New York Jets · K
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2020 · 8-4-0

I feel like Sergio is going to be one of those guys who is going to thrive post-Gase. I mean, whenever Gase is leaving. I’m not going to assume anything. I’m sure the Jets will make that reflection after the season. But this offense could run into a buzz saw in Seattle and I would just avoid anybody outside of ﻿﻿Jamison Crowder﻿﻿

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Defenses

Adam Rank breaks down which defenses you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Tight ends

Adam Rank breaks down which tight ends you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide receivers

Adam Rank breaks down which wide receivers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Running backs

Adam Rank breaks down which running backs you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Quarterbacks

Adam Rank breaks down which quarterbacks you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Intro

Adam Rank breaks down which players you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Defenses

Adam Rank breaks down which defenses you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Kickers

Adam Rank breaks down which kickers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Tight ends

Adam Rank breaks down which tight ends you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide receivers

Adam Rank breaks down which wide receivers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Running backs

Adam Rank breaks down which running backs you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL