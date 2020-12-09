NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Quarterbacks

I like the idea of old rivals going against each other. Kind of like in wrestling where guys with old histories start tangling with each other. I mean, we just saw that recently in AEW where Don Callis and Kenny Omega just played off their history together and started a huge storyline with AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. (The WWE could learn a lesson, here. For years, wrestlers like KENTA will show up and we’re supposed to pretend we don’t know who he is.) So it’s fun to see Rivers go against the Raiders in a new situation, knowing full well he still hates the Raiders. Although, I don’t think Rivers can hate anything, let’s just say he would enjoy beating the Raiders again. Now Rivers has only one 300-yard game against the Raiders in his last four. But Vegas has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year, and just gave up a 20 spot to ﻿Sam Darnold﻿. No slight to my guy, Sam. But that coaching situation is brutal. Rivers has had 16-plus points in each of his last four games. Expect him to fall in that range again.