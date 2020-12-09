NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
I don’t want to have to do this because Waller is the TE2 on the season. But Waller has been hot and cold like that Katy Perry song (can’t think of the name of it) since the Raiders' bye week. One huge week, followed by a bad week. And Waller is coming off a huge week. He had 17 targets for 13 receptions, 200 yards and a pair of scores. Please don’t bench him this week because of some silly trend. The matchup isn’t great. The Colts have allowed the third-fewest points to tight ends on the season. Although they have been more generous as of late. Don’t overthink this. I know most of you won’t. But there are some of you that will debate it. Please don’t.
Henry disappeared against the Patriots on Sunday. Two targets. One reception for five yards. But there is no looking back, only looking forward. A lot of fantasy managers will overreact to this and contemplate folding on Henry. Again, don’t do this. The Falcons have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends on the season. Their nine touchdowns to the position is the second-highest total on the year. Hunter is fine.
Ebron was second on the team with 11 targets on Monday (it was Monday, right?) which was second only to Diontae Johnson for the Steelers. Ebron ended up with seven receptions for 68 yards. The Bills have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Jordan Reed did score a touchdown against the Bills on Monday night. I’m good going back to Ebron this week.
I remember the night after WrestleMania XIII when HHH took over Degeneration X. He talked about going back to “The Kliq” and he brought out X-Pac, who cut an amazing promo. We’re seeing that with Brady and Gronk. Now, the tight end did trail Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in targets (both receivers had nine, Gronk had seven). But Brady was looking for Gronk on first and second down a lot. In fact, two first-down plays went for 29 and 48 yards. They are trying to get Gronk involved. Making him a huge part of this offense, so I’m making sure he’s in my lineup.
When Gesicki scored a touchdown two weeks ago, I wanted to take a moment to make sure it was legitimate. Kind of like when you’re at the range and you pipe one with the 3-iron. You’ve got to swing it again to make sure it wasn’t a fluke. And you know what, maybe this is the thing with Gesicki because he had 23.8 fantasy points. The most important thing to me was the fact he had a career-high nine targets. And since Tua apparently hates DeVante Parker, we might have to roll with Gesicki.
I like Cole. I do. I would have liked Chase Claypool (and feel like they still could have found a way to get Cole as well). But Cole is cool. And he’s started to come on since Bill Lazor took over the play-calling for the Bears. He had seven targets last wek, which resulted in five receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown. He ran 20 routes in this game, compared to just 12. So unless Matt Nagy takes over the play-calling again (please, don’t), Kmet could see a bigger increase.
Sit 'em
Hockenson was behind Marvin Jones in targets (12 to 9), but that could change this week, especially if Jaire Alexander is on the receiver, as expected. But this still isn’t a great matchup for Hockenson. He was targeted just four times in the team’s meeting in Week 2. The Packers have been one of the toughest defenses to tight ends this season. Danny Amendola might be the play for the Lions this week. Or maybe even Quintez Cephus.
This is starting to become a little uncomfortable for Ertz. He had just four targets against the Packers. He played just 27 snaps, while Dallas Goedert played in 52. Ertz has got to feel like Tom Hanks in Castaway. He’s gone, stuck on that island, and by the time he comes home, Helen Hunt is now married to the Sex in the City guy. And there are numerous factors in play here. Will he get more snaps? Is Jalen Hurts a fan of his tight ends like Carson Wentz was?
The Houston Texans lead the NFL in randos scoring touchdowns. C.J. Prosise scored just two weeks ago. Heck, I could even make the argument David Johnson last week was a rando touchdown. But here’s the thing. We’ve been waiting for Akins to take advantage of the situation. And it’s pretty clear to me it’s not going to happen unless I put him on the bench, or worse, on the waiver wire. I know it’s not a scientific explanation. But Akins has just five targets in the last two games combined, so I’m out.
We love the Browns. Great win at Tennessee. That was awesome. Especially given the disrespect the Browns received leading up to that game. So I hate to put Hooper on the NFL Network ticker because Browns fans deserve better. But I just don’t like this matchup. Hooper was targeted just twice in the Browns' embarrassing, opening-week loss to the Ravens. The matchup isn’t impossible. But I have Hooper just outside of the TE1 category. As always, check the final rankings.