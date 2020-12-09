NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Tight ends

I don’t want to have to do this because Waller is the TE2 on the season. But Waller has been hot and cold like that Katy Perry song (can’t think of the name of it) since the Raiders' bye week. One huge week, followed by a bad week. And Waller is coming off a huge week. He had 17 targets for 13 receptions, 200 yards and a pair of scores. Please don’t bench him this week because of some silly trend. The matchup isn’t great. The Colts have allowed the third-fewest points to tight ends on the season. Although they have been more generous as of late. Don’t overthink this. I know most of you won’t. But there are some of you that will debate it. Please don’t.