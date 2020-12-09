NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Intro

Congratulations to anybody reading this piece right now. I can only assume it's because you made the fantasy playoffs. Which is amazing. Either that or you really love my wrestling analogies, which is also amazing. And a little bit weird. But I'm not here to judge.

But welcome to the dance. I know I get a lot of correspondence this time of year with people freaking out. Because this is it. The decisions that you make right now are going to hang with you for a lifetime. I mean, seriously. I remember benching Dak Prescott in Week 16 of 2016 when I was about to win my second consecutive Second City League title because it was rumored he was going to play just half the game. Marcus Mariota against the Jaguars was my pick.

And he broke his leg.

Prescott ended up playing the whole game. Scoring like 1,000 points and I've never won that league since. (Though I've never finished worse than third.) So believe me, I know what your anxiety level is like with every move you make in the fantasy playoffs. The only thing I can tell you is to snap out of it. I made an educated decision and it was a fluke that cost me the title. Dak could have been benched midway through the game. Marcus could have crushed it (and was on pace to). What are you going to do? It's not like I know the future, I'm just trying to make the most educated guesses.

For me, it's like sitting at a blackjack table. I'm sitting there with a 16. But the dealer is showing a four. The book says you stay. That dealer could still end up hitting a 17 (or any winning hand). There is really nothing I can do about it. Other than staying consistent and trying to erase as much of the house advantage as possible. And the house advantage is what I like to call, not playing the Philadelphia Eagles.

The point is. Just stick to your routine. You know who your studs are. No need to hit the waiver wire for some hot pickups. In fact, your waiver priority should be used to get your defenses in order for the next three weeks (look at those matchups). Maybe carry a backup quarterback if you're scared of Russell Wilson against Washington in Week 15 or something. Otherwise, carry on as usual. Drink your coffee the same way you always do and let's get rocking.