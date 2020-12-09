NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Running backs

Let’s make sure we monitor ﻿﻿D'Andre Swift﻿﻿ at practice this week. That is going to be very important. And if you’re using the NFL Fantasy App, you’ll see my big ol’ mug at some point over the weekend talking about the Lions' running back situation. If Swift is good to go, I’m all in. If he’s out, I’m happy to switch to ﻿﻿Adrian Peterson﻿﻿ as I told app users over the weekend (sorry if you started Gio -- that was a good matchup!). The Packers have allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season. And it’s also why we don’t need to take the Packers seriously in the playoffs. Because the Rams are going to end up going up to Green Bay and running all over them. But look, you can read all about that in Unpopular Opinions. Well, whenever I start writing that again. In any event, make sure you’re starting a Lions running back this week. They are just a game out of the playoffs.