NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
Doesn’t it just figure the Bears have their kicking situation all sorted and it’s the offense that has gone off the rails. I have to tell you, it’s tough when you can’t scapegoat the kicker. But Santos, the offensive MVP of the season, will get his opportunities against the Vikings, who have allowed the most fantasy points to kickers this year.
Carlson had a season-low seven points against the Chargers last week, but he did boot the winner, so he had that going for him. He doesn’t miss kicks and he kind of suffered for the Raiders scoring touchdowns instead of settling for field goals. But blame Derek Carr for that, not Daniel. The Broncos have allowed the fourth-most points to kickers this year.
Gonzalez is another one of those kickers is doing great, but Kyler Murray is the one holding him back by directing so many touchdowns. Gonzalez finished with seven points, four extra points and a field goal as we try to walk that thin line of wanting to have a kicker on an offense that is competent, but not too competent. But I like kickers on teams poised to score points.
Again, like so many here, McManus is the victim of great offenses, as he’s converted seven extra-point attempts over the past two weeks. He did manage to convert two field goals on Sunday and will hopefully have more opportunities this week against the Raiders who are square middle-of-the-pack against kickers this year.
The Rams finally made the switch at kicker and it worked out, fine? I don’t know. He did miss a field goal. But the entire Rams club was terrible the last time we saw them in Week 8 at Miami. He should get more opportunities this week against the Seahawks, who have given up a lot of production to, well, everyone this year.
Sit 'em
Parkey did make all three of his field goal attempts in the Browns' Week 8 game against the Raiders just before the bye week. I can’t confirm if he went on the Today Show to talk about it though. But I would just go ahead and assume he did. The Texans have allowed the 12th-fewest points to kickers this year. The Browns should score points this week. I’m just a bitter Bears fan.
You would think any kicker playing with Russell Wilson is going to score a lot of points. But the Seahawks score way too many touchdowns. I know, the audacity. He has scored double-digits in two of his last three weeks. They were the only double-digit games of his season. The Rams defense is tough against just about everyone, including kickers.
Hopkins scored eight points on Sunday. That was his season-high. The FT offense just doesn’t generate enough, well, offense. And the Lions are one of the toughest teams against opposing kickers, so if you’re looking for a replacement for Harrison Butker, you probably want to scroll past this name.
Had the game-winner against the Jets on Monday night. A game that went exactly how we thought it would go. Yes, I was being facetious. The Ravens have allowed 3.75 fantasy points to kickers this season.