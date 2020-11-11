Start Em Sit Em

Presented By

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers

Published: Nov 11, 2020 at 10:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'em

Cairo Santos
Cairo Santos
Chicago Bears · K
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2020 · 3-5-0

Doesn’t it just figure the Bears have their kicking situation all sorted and it’s the offense that has gone off the rails. I have to tell you, it’s tough when you can’t scapegoat the kicker. But Santos, the offensive MVP of the season, will get his opportunities against the Vikings, who have allowed the most fantasy points to kickers this year.

Daniel Carlson
Daniel Carlson
Las Vegas Raiders · K
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2020 · 3-5-0

Carlson had a season-low seven points against the Chargers last week, but he did boot the winner, so he had that going for him. He doesn’t miss kicks and he kind of suffered for the Raiders scoring touchdowns instead of settling for field goals. But blame Derek Carr for that, not Daniel. The Broncos have allowed the fourth-most points to kickers this year.

Zane Gonzalez
Zane Gonzalez
Arizona Cardinals · K
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2020 · 7-2-0

Gonzalez is another one of those kickers is doing great, but ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ is the one holding him back by directing so many touchdowns. Gonzalez finished with seven points, four extra points and a field goal as we try to walk that thin line of wanting to have a kicker on an offense that is competent, but not too competent. But I like kickers on teams poised to score points.

Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus
Denver Broncos · K
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2020 · 5-3-0

Again, like so many here, McManus is the victim of great offenses, as he’s converted seven extra-point attempts over the past two weeks. He did manage to convert two field goals on Sunday and will hopefully have more opportunities this week against the Raiders who are square middle-of-the-pack against kickers this year.

Kai Forbath
Kai Forbath
Los Angeles Rams · K
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2020 · 6-2-0

The Rams finally made the switch at kicker and it worked out, fine? I don’t know. He did miss a field goal. But the entire Rams club was terrible the last time we saw them in Week 8 at Miami. He should get more opportunities this week against the Seahawks, who have given up a lot of production to, well, everyone this year.

Sit 'em

Cody Parkey
Cody Parkey
Cleveland Browns · K
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2020 · 2-6-0

Parkey did make all three of his field goal attempts in the Browns' Week 8 game against the Raiders just before the bye week. I can’t confirm if he went on the Today Show to talk about it though. But I would just go ahead and assume he did. The Texans have allowed the 12th-fewest points to kickers this year. The Browns should score points this week. I’m just a bitter Bears fan.

Jason Myers
Jason Myers
Seattle Seahawks · K
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2020 · 5-3-0

You would think any kicker playing with Russell Wilson is going to score a lot of points. But the Seahawks score way too many touchdowns. I know, the audacity. He has scored double-digits in two of his last three weeks. They were the only double-digit games of his season. The Rams defense is tough against just about everyone, including kickers.

Dustin Hopkins
Dustin Hopkins
Washington Football Team · K
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2020 · 3-5-0

Hopkins scored eight points on Sunday. That was his season-high. The FT offense just doesn’t generate enough, well, offense. And the Lions are one of the toughest teams against opposing kickers, so if you’re looking for a replacement for ﻿Harrison Butker﻿, you probably want to scroll past this name.

Nick Folk
Nick Folk
New England Patriots · K
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2020 · 6-2-0

Had the game-winner against the Jets on Monday night. A game that went exactly how we thought it would go. Yes, I was being facetious. The Ravens have allowed 3.75 fantasy points to kickers this season.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defenses

Adam Rank breaks down which defenses you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight ends

Adam Rank breaks down which tight ends you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide receivers

Adam Rank breaks down which wide receivers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running backs

Adam Rank breaks down which running backs you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Quarterbacks

Adam Rank breaks down which quarterbacks you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Intro

Adam Rank breaks down which players you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

Adam Rank breaks down which quarterbacks you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Intro

Adam Rank breaks down which players you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide receivers

Adam Rank breaks down which wide receivers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Tight ends

Adam Rank breaks down which tight ends you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Kickers

Adam Rank breaks down which kickers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL