NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Quarterbacks

I don’t want this to come off like an overreaction. Because many of us are upset that Brady cost us the week. Well, not me. I defeated our defending champion Colleen Wolfe despite getting negative points from Brady (we do the 6:4 TD:INT ratio). But even if you look at this game and say to yourself, well, the last time they were embarrassed, they crushed the Packers. Which is true. But Brady threw for 166 and a pair of touchdowns. And this is different than his “on to Cincinnati” years where, when the Patriots had a bad loss, they had a system. The Patriots Way, which made everything all right. The Buccaneers don’t have that. You have an all-star team. You don’t have a “circle the wagons” team that has been through this before. I have him as a low-end No. 1 this week. I’m not dropping him to pick up Baker (who we like). But I have some concerns.