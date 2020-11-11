NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Intro

﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is my fantasy MVP this season. I know, you think it should be ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ or ﻿Davante Adams﻿. But ask anybody who is trying to navigate the waiver wire for a tight end this week who the most valuable player in fantasy is, and they will tell you that it's Kelce. I mean, the dude is so easy to take for granted because he's so consistent. Like a red solo cup. You never think twice about it. You always believe that it's going to be there for you. You never waste any energy worrying about a red solo cup. But the moment you're in need, and you can't find one, well now it becomes something that you'll never take for granted again.

Trust me, when you're sweating out whether ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ or ﻿Irv Smith﻿ comes through for you because Kelce is on a bye, you're going to miss him. Dude has been a top-five tight end in seven of nine weeks this year. The two times he missed? He was the TE8. And the other time, well, that was awful. But that made me love him more.

The thing with guys like Cook or Adams, is that there are many players who could replace that production. Like if you picked up James Robinson. Or you've been starting ﻿Christian Kirk﻿ for the past couple of weeks. Who else has been a savior at tight end this year? ﻿Darren Waller﻿? ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿? They are good players. But Kelce has been on another level all year.

And this is likely a conversation for the offseason, but we really need to start thinking of Kelce as a first-round pick. I understand if you went running back in the first round. But all of those people who drafted ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ in the first round this year would have dreamed of getting Kelce instead.