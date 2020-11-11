NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
Listen, I know we want to make Baby Gronk a thing. We really do. But we need to chill for a bit. Even though Honckowski has been great (I swear I’m done with that). He really stepped up with Kenny Golladay out, and trailed only Danny Amendola in targets. Hockenson had five receptions on eight targets and once again found the end zone. He has five touchdowns this season, double-digits in seven of his nine games and he’s my top tight end heading into Week 10.
It’s happening! Engram is breaking out. Or at least he’s had double-digit fantasy points in three straight weeks. Look, we’ll take what we get. It’s like the movie Shazam! Good movie. But considering DC’s previous record, thing is a masterpiece. (Or at least better than most Marvel movies.) Let’s talk Engram, though. He got into the end zone for the first time this season. I mean, into the end zone while holding a football and having it count for six points. I’m sure we walked through an end zone previously. The matchup is sort of meh. But there’s nobody on the wire you can start ahead of him. And really, he’s a top-five tight end at the moment.
Hooper is coming back from his appendectomy. And is it asking too much for him to wear some tape around his midsection (on the outside of his jersey), like he’s Johnny Gargano or something? Because why do wrestlers always do that? You just know your opponent is just going to target that taped area. But Hooper is back. And he’s got a great matchup this week against the Texans who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends over the last month.
Dude, Ebron is one of us. He loves fantasy. He admonished us for not taking him this season, and he’s been pretty good. Double-digits in three-straight weeks and he scored a touchdown against the Cowboys, which wasn’t a great matchup for him. The Bengals are a great matchup for tight ends, however. The Bengals have allowed six touchdowns to tight ends this season, all of them came in the last three games. Actually, I think they all came against the Cleveland Browns. That gives Ebron some appeal to those of you needing a tight end.
Fant aggravated an ankle injury against the Falcons last week but was able to return to the game which should be viewed as a great sign. He’s got a great matchup against the Raiders this week against the Raiders who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends over the last month.
Listen, that game against the Saints was awful. Like really bad. They showed Gronk on the sidelines after he dropped a touchdown reception and he had that, “I can’t believe I just didn’t stay in the WWE” look on his face. But you have to let that go. Gronk had six targets. And when Tom Brady gets in trouble, he’s going to continue to look for Gronk to help him out. Like who is the one person in the locker room he knows he can count on? I’m rolling with him.
Sit 'em
Count me among the many who rushed to get Reed into our lineups last Thursday. And well, that didn’t go great. Like being excited to get a new phone, only to have it not work once you took it out of the box. You kind of want to give him another chance because he’s played well for the team. Fine he had one monster game in Week 2. And we need that rush again. But the Saints have allowed just five receptions to tight ends over the last four weeks.
Henry is kind of like Drew McIntyre during his first stint with the WWE. A guy you thought was going to be a superstar for sure. I mean, you were just certain he was going to get over and he never really did (although Three Man Band was awesome). Henry posted double-digit point totals in four of his first five weeks, but he’s managed less than 20 total points (19.9) in the last three games combined. His touchdown in Week 5 against the Saints is his only score of the season and he hasn’t topped 50 yards in a game since Week 3.
Speaking of underwhelming tight ends who haven’t reached their potential, here’s Gesicki, who would clearly be one of Henry’s stablemates if they were WWE wrestlers. Like they would make them a tag team that would probably go over The Revival but never do anything else. (I know FTR is in AEW, I’m just saying they would go over an established team.) Gesicki was third on the Dolphins in targets and receiving yards but he was still underwhelming with 7.2 fantasy points against the Cardinals. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 3.
Well, you do want as many parts of this Rams offense going up against the Seahawks, but I have Higbee behind Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and fellow tight end Gerald Everett. Higbee is hopefully past a hand injury that caused him to miss some time. But he hasn’t shown any consistency. He did have three touchdowns against the Eagles in Week 2 and hasn’t scored since. He’s topped 50 yards just twice this season.