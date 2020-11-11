NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight ends

It’s happening! Engram is breaking out. Or at least he’s had double-digit fantasy points in three straight weeks. Look, we’ll take what we get. It’s like the movie Shazam! Good movie. But considering DC’s previous record, thing is a masterpiece. (Or at least better than most Marvel movies.) Let’s talk Engram, though. He got into the end zone for the first time this season. I mean, into the end zone while holding a football and having it count for six points. I’m sure we walked through an end zone previously. The matchup is sort of meh. But there’s nobody on the wire you can start ahead of him. And really, he’s a top-five tight end at the moment.