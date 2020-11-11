Start Em Sit Em

Presented By

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight ends

Published: Nov 11, 2020 at 10:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'em

T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
Detroit Lions · TE
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2020 · 2-6-0

Listen, I know we want to make Baby Gronk a thing. We really do. But we need to chill for a bit. Even though Honckowski has been great (I swear I’m done with that). He really stepped up with ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ out, and trailed only ﻿Danny Amendola﻿ in targets. Hockenson had five receptions on eight targets and once again found the end zone. He has five touchdowns this season, double-digits in seven of his nine games and he’s my top tight end heading into Week 10.

Evan Engram
Evan Engram
New York Giants · TE
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2020 · 3-4-1

It’s happening! Engram is breaking out. Or at least he’s had double-digit fantasy points in three straight weeks. Look, we’ll take what we get. It’s like the movie Shazam! Good movie. But considering DC’s previous record, thing is a masterpiece. (Or at least better than most Marvel movies.) Let’s talk Engram, though. He got into the end zone for the first time this season. I mean, into the end zone while holding a football and having it count for six points. I’m sure we walked through an end zone previously. The matchup is sort of meh. But there’s nobody on the wire you can start ahead of him. And really, he’s a top-five tight end at the moment.

Austin Hooper
Austin Hooper
Cleveland Browns · TE
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2020 · 2-6-0

Hooper is coming back from his appendectomy. And is it asking too much for him to wear some tape around his midsection (on the outside of his jersey), like he’s Johnny Gargano or something? Because why do wrestlers always do that? You just know your opponent is just going to target that taped area. But Hooper is back. And he’s got a great matchup this week against the Texans who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends over the last month.

Eric Ebron
Eric Ebron
Pittsburgh Steelers · TE
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2020 · 2-5-1

Dude, Ebron is one of us. He loves fantasy. He admonished us for not taking him this season, and he’s been pretty good. Double-digits in three-straight weeks and he scored a touchdown against the Cowboys, which wasn’t a great matchup for him. The Bengals are a great matchup for tight ends, however. The Bengals have allowed six touchdowns to tight ends this season, all of them came in the last three games. Actually, I think they all came against the Cleveland Browns. That gives Ebron some appeal to those of you needing a tight end.

Noah Fant
Noah Fant
Denver Broncos · TE
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2020 · 5-3-0

Fant aggravated an ankle injury against the Falcons last week but was able to return to the game which should be viewed as a great sign. He’s got a great matchup against the Raiders this week against the Raiders who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends over the last month.

Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · TE
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2020 · 3-6-0

Listen, that game against the Saints was awful. Like really bad. They showed Gronk on the sidelines after he dropped a touchdown reception and he had that, “I can’t believe I just didn’t stay in the WWE” look on his face. But you have to let that go. Gronk had six targets. And when ﻿Tom Brady﻿ gets in trouble, he’s going to continue to look for Gronk to help him out. Like who is the one person in the locker room he knows he can count on? I’m rolling with him.

Sit 'em

Jordan Reed
Jordan Reed
San Francisco 49ers · TE
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2020 · 6-2-0

Count me among the many who rushed to get Reed into our lineups last Thursday. And well, that didn’t go great. Like being excited to get a new phone, only to have it not work once you took it out of the box. You kind of want to give him another chance because he’s played well for the team. Fine he had one monster game in Week 2. And we need that rush again. But the Saints have allowed just five receptions to tight ends over the last four weeks.

Hunter Henry
Hunter Henry
Los Angeles Chargers · TE
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2020 · 5-3-0

Henry is kind of like Drew McIntyre during his first stint with the WWE. A guy you thought was going to be a superstar for sure. I mean, you were just certain he was going to get over and he never really did (although Three Man Band was awesome). Henry posted double-digit point totals in four of his first five weeks, but he’s managed less than 20 total points (19.9) in the last three games combined. His touchdown in Week 5 against the Saints is his only score of the season and he hasn’t topped 50 yards in a game since Week 3.

Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki
Miami Dolphins · TE
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2020 · 2-6-0

Speaking of underwhelming tight ends who haven’t reached their potential, here’s Gesicki, who would clearly be one of Henry’s stablemates if they were WWE wrestlers. Like they would make them a tag team that would probably go over The Revival but never do anything else. (I know FTR is in AEW, I’m just saying they would go over an established team.) Gesicki was third on the Dolphins in targets and receiving yards but he was still underwhelming with 7.2 fantasy points against the Cardinals. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 3.

Tyler Higbee
Tyler Higbee
Los Angeles Rams · TE
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2020 · 6-2-0

Well, you do want as many parts of this Rams offense going up against the Seahawks, but I have Higbee behind ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿, ﻿Robert Woods﻿ and fellow tight end ﻿Gerald Everett﻿. Higbee is hopefully past a hand injury that caused him to miss some time. But he hasn’t shown any consistency. He did have three touchdowns against the Eagles in Week 2 and hasn’t scored since. He’s topped 50 yards just twice this season. 

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defenses

Adam Rank breaks down which defenses you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers

Adam Rank breaks down which kickers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide receivers

Adam Rank breaks down which wide receivers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running backs

Adam Rank breaks down which running backs you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Quarterbacks

Adam Rank breaks down which quarterbacks you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Intro

Adam Rank breaks down which players you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

Adam Rank breaks down which quarterbacks you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Intro

Adam Rank breaks down which players you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide receivers

Adam Rank breaks down which wide receivers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Tight ends

Adam Rank breaks down which tight ends you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Kickers

Adam Rank breaks down which kickers you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL fantasy football season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL