NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide receivers

Congratulations to those of you who are planning to start Lockett regardless of what I say. Because by putting him in this “sit” ledger, I’m basically guaranteeing him a 50-burger. But man, when you take away that magical game against the Cardinals, he’s had single-digits in three of his last four games. And last year against the Rams. he had 10 targets for eight receptions and less than 100 yards total. He did get into the end zone in one of those games. He’s got so much talent and it’s hard to put him on the bench. The good news is ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ is likely to be lined up against ﻿DK Metcalf﻿, as he did 74% of the time last year against the Rams in Week 15.