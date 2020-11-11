NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running backs

This wasn’t quite what the Bucs had in mind when they started putting together this all-star roster. Kind of like when WCW was just bringing in dudes in the mid-1990s and hoping that it was going to get over. I mean, it did. There was nothing I loved more than the nWo. But the Bucs aren’t quite at that level right now. It’s hard to figure out who is going to be the running back moving forward for the Bucs. We can’t glean much from Sunday night because game script is thrown out the window when you fall behind by 28 points. I anticipate the Bucs turning to Fournette more as they did against the Giants two weeks ago. He ran the ball 15 times. He had six targets. Look for the Bucs to get back that.